Mitch McConnell Sounds Like Actual Cartoon Villain Describing Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation
There is basically a 100 percent chance that tonight, Amy Coney Barrett will be confirmed to the Supreme Court by the full Senate. Even Lisa Murkowski, who promised not to vote for her, will be voting for her, because while she disagrees with the way things were done, it wouldn't be fair to hold that against Barrett.
Go suck an egg, Lisa Murkowski, Alaskan Senator who is up for reelection in 2022.
This pretty much means we are entirely fucked for the foreseeable future as a country, by one entire branch of the federal government, regardless of how elections go, unless we figure something else out. There's no one who knows this better than Mitch McConnell, the man who led the opposition to moderate Merrick Garland getting a hearing because of how it was just too close to an election — and just insisted to high heaven that this was about principle, not politics.
McConnell's reaction this weekend to Barrett's likely confirmation was not dissimilar from what one would expect from a literal cartoon villain talking about how he finally outsmarted the Care Bears or Rainbow Brite or something. Probably Rainbow Brite, because I do see him as a bit of a Murky Dismal.
Following the cloture vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., proclaimed that "by tomorrow night, we'll have a new member of the United States Supreme Court."
McConnell added: "A lot of what we've done over the last four years will be undone sooner or later by the next election. They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come."
Really? "They won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come?" Did he say this while literally twirling his mustache? Or North Dakota GOP Senator John Hoeven's mustache, seeing as how McConnell does not have a mustache of his own to twirl? Is Amy Coney Barrett part of a plot that also involves tying Pearl White to train tracks?
"The Limited will be here in a minute — then tell your story to the angels" — Mitch McConnell, probably
Basically what he's saying is that he's pretty damn sure that Republicans are gonna lose the next election, and lose big — but rather than actually make their case in electoral politics in a country where they are increasingly becoming a minority, they can just sit back and watch Barrett and friends take everyone's reproductive/voting rights away and keep poor people from getting healthcare.
Which, coincidentally, is exactly what a cartoon villain would want to do.
