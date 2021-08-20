Mo Brooks Finds Another Terrorist To Sympathize With
In case you missed it there was a lone wolf white man who probably had a mental health problem at the Capitol yesterday, bless his heart.
Or, you know, more like a seditionist hick from North Carolina named Floyd Ray Roseberry, who claimed to have a bomb, after declaring that "the revolution is here" in a livestream. There are still a lot of unknowns, but it sure does sound like he wanted to overthrow the government for Donald Trump. Or something like that. It's all totally fucking deranged.
The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors online extremism and terrorist groups, said Roseberry's social media was full of pro-Trump material, although Roseberry said in his live stream Thursday he was not motivated by political partisanship.
"I'm here for a reason, Joe Biden. I'm here for the American people. And if you want to take me out, take me out. But when the patriots come, your a — is in trouble," Roseberry says in the video. "So if you blow my truck up man, it's on you, Joe. I'm ready to die for the cause."
Uh, OK. Like we said, completely deranged. Read all about it at that link above if you missed yesterday's news.
Anyway, he's in custody.
But Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks, who is literally currently already being sued for allegedly helping incite the anti-American insurrectionist domestic terrorist Capitol attack of January 6, felt he needed to say something regarding poor old Floyd yesterday, so he released this statement:
I'm aware of the Capitol bomb threat. I'm monitoring the situation. I am in Alabama. My Washington staff is accounted for and safe. I pray for the safety of Capitol Police and first responders on the scene in Washington. Sadly, violence and threats of violence targeting America's political institutions are far too common.
All good so far. Make it traitor-y, Mo:
Although this terrorist's motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society,
Jesus fucking ...
... the way to stop Socialism's march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections. I strongly encourage patriotic Americans to do exactly that more so than ever before. Bluntly stated, America's future is at risk.
It's not that Mo Brooks doesn't understand where right-wing domestic terrorists are coming from, or doesn't get what they're feeling in their hearts. It's just that somebody has maybe told him he's supposed to say WITH VOTES at the end of his fucked up seditionist statements.
It would be funny — it would be really funny to Wonkette readers specifically because LOL "with votes" — except for how it's not funny at all, so stop laughing, assholes, the end.
