Mormon Doomsday Novelist Claims Ghost Of Dead Wife Hooked Him Up With Mom Of Missing Kids

Lori Vallow — aka the Mormon Doomsday Cult Mom — was ordered to show up to court in Idaho on Thursday with her children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, who haven't been seen since this fall. Shockingly enough, she did not make it. It is not known whether she returned to Idaho or if she has remained in Hawaii where she has been living with her new husband, Mormon doomsday novelist Chad Daybell, since November.
It's... a lot of a lot.
There's also a new development, of sorts, in the case, and somehow it is no less bizarre than everything else going on with these people.
Kauai landlord Jeani Martin says that on November 7, the couple showed up unannounced at her house about renting her master bedroom, claiming that God had led them there. You know, because God is a big HGTV fan and has very strong opinions on real estate. Does not miss an episode of "Property Brothers," that guy.
Via Fox 10 Phoenix:
"They said that they waited all day for God to tell them which house to go to and he told them to come to mine," she said.
Martin says they wanted to rent her master bedroom upstairs. After spending a few hours with the couple, she says she got a text from an Idaho area code saying "This is Chad Daybell. We loved meeting you."
"They were just like two teenagers that had just been set free and they were just giddy," Martin remembered.
Oh, I'll bet.
Martin accepted Daybell's application later that same day — an application in which he claimed that he made $30,000 a month on his Mormon Doomsday novels, among other things that appear to be patently untrue.
"I'm an author looking for a peaceful place to write. I own a house on the mainland and am looking for a rental for myself and my new wife who lives here on Kauai. I have great credit, we are very neat and clean."
But then, Martin must have Googled Daybell or something, because she found out about how his previous wife, Tammy Daybell, had died just a few weeks before.
"[The] only thing I saw was Tammy's obituary and just the way they were in my house, so happy and free, and now I'm thinking, free of the spouses, free of the kids."
While Daybell and Vallow did not end up renting the apartment, Martin did get a chance to ask him about the whole recently deceased wife thing — and he texted her back explaining that the immediate remarriage was basically his wife's ghost's idea.
"I woke up that morning and she had been dead for a couple hours but she had a peaceful look on her face at her burial. I felt her tell me she was happy and helping our family on the other side of the veil. She helped me reconnect with Lori so quickly and it helped my children move forward."
Right.
Daybell is actually quite big on the "veil" talk. In his autobiography, he explained that all of his apocalypse novels are actually true and based on his visions that he has as a result of having a "torn veil" that allows him to communicate with the dead.
According to the autobiography, Chad Daybell claims two near-death experiences earlier in his life have allowed him to receive direct messages, visions, revelations, and prophesies from God.
The visions have prompted Chad Daybell to publish many novels about the end of the world and second-coming of Jesus Christ.
Chad Daybell brands the novels as "fiction," but he believes his stories are true.
"The most common question I receive is, 'What parts of your books are based on what you've seen in vision, and what part did you make up?'" Chad Daybell wrote in his autobiography. "The short answer is that I don't fictionalize any of the events portrayed. I'm really not that creative… My torn veil allows information to be downloaded into my brain from the other side. The scenes I am shown are real events that will happen."
These events, naturally, involve lots of earthquakes and fires and floods and everyone being implanted with microchips and the United Nations helping Russia and China take over the United States.
Whether or not the veil has been giving him tips on avoiding the cops, we still do not know.
[Fox 10 Phoenix | Fox 13 Salt Lake City]
