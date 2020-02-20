European Remake Of 'Showgirls' Starring Mike Pompeo And Mick Mulvaney Somehow Worse Than Original
Donald Trump makes everybody get naked. Not literally, praise the Lord! But his bottomless corruption and utter lack of principles force everyone around him to strip down and let the whole world see who they really are. This week's European field trips by Mike Pompeo and Mick Mulvaney, two former Republican congressmen who were strong on defense and loathed deficits in a previous lifetime, are a perfect example.
Secretary of State Pompeo met with a bipartisan delegation of American congresspeople on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this past weekend, the Washington Post reports. When pressed by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) about low morale and declining staff at the Foreign Service, Pompeo just got angry and lied. As is his habit!
"That's absolutely wrong. It's not true," he snapped, insisting that morale is high and never before have there been more members of the Foreign Service than right now, after Donald Trump's allies waged a successful public campaign to smear and remove our ambassador to Ukraine, and the secretary of State did fuck all to stick up for her.
In fact, as this chart compiled by Business Insider using data from the American Foreign Services Association shows, Foreign Service numbers are clearly not rising. (Although BI's tomfoolery with the y-axis exaggerates the appearance of the problem.)
What's not exaggerated, however, is the 9-point drop in morale among employees working directly under Mike Pompeo between the 2018 and 2019 Federal Employee Viewpoint Surveys. Probably because he's an abusive dickhead who screams at people and then smears them with blatant lies.
Case in point, here's what Pompeo's office told the Post about the Munich meeting:
Secretary Pompeo has made it a top priority to promote and defend State Department personnel. When Members of Congress make accusations that are simply untrue about members of his team not performing well, Secretary Pompeo is going to correct the record.
Literally no one accused the Foreign Service of "not performing well." They accused the secretary of State of being a lying asshole, happy to throw his employees under the bus and sacrifice his integrity to please his lunatic boss. Which ... check, and check.
But where Pompeo rages and lies when the mirror refuses to confirm the reflection of himself he insists must be true, Mick Mulvaney blithely admits that he's sacrificed every principle he ever espoused on the altar of Trumpism. LOL, it's cool guys, get over it!
"My party is very interested in deficits when there is a Democrat in the White House. The worst thing in the whole world is deficits when Barack Obama was the president. Then Donald Trump became president, and we're a lot less interested as a party," he cheerfully told several hundred people yesterday in Oxford, England. The Washington Post reports that Mulvaney went on to praise the craven spinelessness of White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow who "made his reputation" as an ardent advocate for free trade, but now trots out to the microphone and insists that actually the Chinese are paying all the tariffs. Big ups, Larry!
Mulvaney himself refused to testify to Congress about Trump's Ukraine shakedown scheme, but insists that House Democrats never really wanted to hear from witnesses anyway, or they would have subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani (they did, he refused to comply) and spent the rest of the Trump administration mired in litigation to get the witness testimony White House lawyers flatly denied they were entitled to. Then he insisted that Trump had every right to withhold congressionally allocated defense funds for Ukraine, conveniently forgetting that the Government Accountability Office just said that the freeze clearly violated the Impoundment Control Act.
Mulvaney went on to complain that DEEP STATE lawyers keep trying to block him from doing illegal shit, bragged about overriding career counsel, saying, "That's not their damn business what I should or should not do!" and demanded that bureaucrats who want to use their expertise to make policy instead of obediently following orders "should put their name on the effing ballot and run."
Pompeo may still want to be perceived as a guy with principles and integrity, but Mulvaney is all outta fucks to give. He drew laughs from the crowd when he answered a question about climate change by saying, "We take the position in my party that asking people to change their lifestyle dramatically, including by paying more taxes, is simply not something we are interested in doing." Were they laughing with him, or at him? Mick Mulvaney DGAF!
And make fun of him all you like for being "acting." But without an official appointment, he gets to keep the title and salary of his old job as the head of the Office of Management and Budget, even though he's not running it any more.
"It'd be a $20,000 pay cut to take the job," he laughed, because SUCK IT, AMERICAN TAXPAYERS!
Mike Pompeo may take a swing at you if you impugn his integrity, but Mick Mulvaney is LONG HAIR DON'T CARE. And thanks to Trump, they're both bareass nekkid for us all to see it.
Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by YOU. Pay us some bills, if you are able!
Liz Dye lives in Baltimore with her wonderful husband and a houseful of teenagers. When she isn't being mad about a thing on the internet, she's hiding in plain sight in the carpool line. She's the one wearing yoga pants glaring at her phone.