Murkowski Says She Won't Vote To Replace RBG Until After The Election, So There's That
The fear, right now, that Trump will successfully replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election is gnawing at the insides of a lot of our stomachs right now. Unless, you know, we're just trying to block it out so we can have a nice Sunday without having 87 panic attacks every hour. I go back and forth, personally.
So here's a little pepto for your agita — Lisa Murkowski has announced that she won't vote for a new Supreme Court Justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the election. She joins Susan Collins, who was the first to say she wouldn't confirm, probably as a last ditch effort to not lose her senate seat.
Via NBC News:
"For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed," Murkowski said in a statement.
"I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia," she added. "We are now even closer to the 2020 election – less than two months out – and I believe the same standard must apply."
We need two more to say they won't. We get that, and we can breathe easy. For a little while anyway.
Yesterday, rumors swirled that Mitt Romney had said he would hold out, but his communications director later said that he hadn't yet made a decision.
Chuck Grassley has been considered a likely abstention, but he spent like all of yesterday trying to solve a pigeon murder mystery and/or write some Vogon poetry, so who can say what his deal is right now.
But Grassley previously told Fox in 2018 that he would not confirm in such a situation, so it's a maybe from him.
Cory Gardner — who is running a tight race in Colorado, a swing state — is considered a possible "no" vote, owing to the effect that might have on his own election, the fact that he shied away from explicitly saying whether or not he would vote to confirm when he was asked about it last night and the fact that he explicitly said that Scalia's death in February of 2016 was too close to the November election to allow for a vote.
Lamar Alexander is also considered to be a possibility for a "no" vote, because he's on his way out and thus doesn't really have to worry about Donald Trump meanly tweeting at him.
Ted Cruz — whom we all know felt very passionately that Obama not be allowed to appoint someone to fill Antonin Scalia's seat — has been absolutely adamant that Trump be allowed to fill Ginsburg's. However, he admitted that he doesn't know if they have the votes to do that or not.
So, you know, all may not be lost.
