Mustachioed A-Hole Says Known Imbecile Is Imbecile
Are you the type of person who gets a big grin on their face when you get to watch two people you hate fight? Does your face light up in that way faces only light up when you are rooting for both to somehow lose? We are that type of person. And if you are too, this is definitely the news cycle for you.
The excerpts from former national security advisor John Bolton's new book Day Late, Dollar Short are dropping, and now the press tour is beginning. If you'd like to read a delicious review of the shithead's book, which we will not be buying, here is one. What's great is that while we hate John Bolton and his mustache very much, and again, we will not be buying his book and you shouldn't either, we are just fine with letting the news tell us what's in the book, to add to our brain arsenal of science facts about what an incompetent loser shithole imbecile Donald Trump really is.
But before we jump into Bolton's ABC News interview with Martha Raddatz, which will air in full this weekend, did you hear the Department of Justice has filed an emergency restraining order to stop the book's publication, to go with the lawsuit Trump got DOJ to file? And yes, as gross and disgusting as Bolton is, you do need to see that as what it is, which is the president trying to censor a book because he doesn't like what's in it. Wonkette will have more on that fight in a bit!
Anyway, ABC News exclusive interview with John Bolton! All of this falls under the category of Shit We Knew Already, but it is remarkable that the president's former national security advisor is saying it. We sure wish that he had said it to Congress during impeachment, when they fucking asked him to.
Trump Is Putin's Little Bunker Boy
Again, we knew this. We still don't even know for sure that Trump is not Vladimir Putin's most dumbest intelligence asset, but Bolton sure does have some opinions on how Putin plays Trump "like a fiddle."
Here is a video featuring some mean girl quotes about Trump from Bolton, along with ABC News patting itself on the weenus for getting the first exclusive interview with FaceHair Jones:
John Bolton believes Putin thinks he can play President Trump 'like a fiddle' | WNT www.youtube.com
And here are some printed quotes, in case you don't want to watch it, not ever:
"I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle. I think Putin is — smart, tough. He plays a bad hand extremely well. And I think — I — I think he sees that — he's not faced with a serious adversary here," Bolton said in the exclusive interview.
Again, this is Trump's former national security advisor. Not his HHS secretary, not the White House janitor, the former national security advisor.
"When you're dealing with somebody like Putin, who has made his life understanding Russia's strategic position in the world, against Donald Trump, who doesn't enjoy reading about these issues or learning about them, it's a very difficult position for America to be in," Bolton told ABC News chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. [...]
"The president may well be a superb deal-maker when it comes to Manhattan real estate," Bolton told ABC News, but Putin "sees that he's not faced with a serious adversary here, and he works on him, and he works on him, and he works on him. ... I don't think he's worried about Donald Trump."
Bolton added that Trump has been "marked" by leaders like Putin and the other dictators, and they love to meet with him all alone by themselves, so they can work their magic on the idiot who responds out of a desperate need for love and flattery.
Also Trump Is Dumb As Shit And Not 'Fit For Office'
Surprise!
BOLTON: I don't think he's fit for office. I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn't any guiding principle that I was able to discern besides what's good for Donald Trump's re-election.
That is just true. And self-evident. But again, it's a thing for the former national security adviser to be saying it. But also again, if he cared more about America than he cared about getting two million bucks to write a book, he could have said it several months ago, to Congress.
More nasty quotes like that, in this video!
Also John Bolton says Trump is a person who lies, so file that one in the same file of Very New Information We Didn't Know Before.
The interview is set to air on Sunday night at 9 p.m. eastern, but you're not going to watch it, so you don't care when it's on.
