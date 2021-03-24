MyPillow Guy's New Unhackable FacePlace Gonna Stick It To Fox News, Which Is 'In On It'
Noted legal scholar Mike Lindell has thoughts about LAWSUITS. Also about EVIDENCE, and FREE SPEECH, and who is IN ON IT. Very loud thoughts.
Spoiler Alert: It might be Fox News and the Supreme Court!
It's always the ones you least suspect.
As first noted by Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo, the Trump-loving pillow fluffer took to the radiowaves on Monday to scream various legal theories into the ether. Egged on by God's best Christian Eric Metaxas, Lindell lamented that Fox News won't even let him on their air any more.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell goes all in on attacking Fox News. “What’s the matter with you...what, are you in on it”… https://t.co/peFnKTV6lI— Zachary Petrizzo (@Zachary Petrizzo)1616520939.0
Here's things that don't make sense, everybody. Let's just talk about Fox. You're already sued! It's too late to close the gate, the cows are out of the barn. Why can't people go on there and say their free speech then? You're already sued, Fox. What are ya gonna get double sued? What's the matter with you? And I will say that straight out. It makes me, you know — what are they, in on it? I don't get it. Is it a fake lawsuit?
Well, no.
Smartmatic, the maker of the voting machines Lindell insists helped flip the election from Trump to Biden despite the fact that it didn't have contracts in any of the swing states, has filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit in New York State Court against Fox News, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, Jeanine Pirro, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell.
Maybe the court will dismiss the suit for failure to state a claim. Maybe Fox will tap out and pay Smartmatic to go away before discovery as it did with Seth Rich's family. Maybe Smartmatic's lawyers will need to lie down for several months after spending hours breathing in Judge Box Wine's exhalations during extended depositions. Who knows!
But if Smartmatic wins this case, the court's going to have to assess damages. And that will involve determining how much harm the company suffered as a result of Fox's defamatory statements. More defamatory statements is likely to equal more damages. And, not for nothing, but if Fox was ever going to persuade a judge that its conduct did not meet the standard for defamation laid out in New York Times v. Sullivan, i.e. that it neither knew nor was reckless as to the falsity of the claims it was airing, that time has passed. You can hardly claim to be ignorant of Smartmatic's position when you're in receipt of a letter from its lawyers saying "YO, RUPERT MURDOCH, YOU ARE FULL OF SHIT AND HERE IS WHY."
So, yeah, Fox will absolutely get "double sued" if it lets Lindell back on the air to spew more lies.
But wait, there's more! Remember how Lindell says he's developing a super-duper unhackable Mecca for free speech where conservatives will be free to spew defamation and conspiracy theories? Well, he's changed the name from VOCL to Frank, because after "four years" of preparing for the conservative social media armageddon, he discovered the original name was already taken. And in just 10 to 14 days (weirdly, the same time frame he projected on March 10), he'll have that puppy up and ready to go.
Mike Lindell says that when "influencers" join his new social media platform, they'll immediately have millions of… https://t.co/pSc7iZomcP— Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch)1616593254.0
So when this launches, millions are going to come over. And what I'm doing is, when the influencers come over, they will now have a platform where all the people down here will follow them instantly. When someone joins Frank, it's reverse engineered. They don't have to earn their followers. So someone such as yourself, you'll have millions right away. Because they need to see your show. They need to hear the word, they need to hear free speech.
Censorship is bad, see? Evil tech platforms should not be deciding what their users see, because that is illegal. But when Mike Lindell runs a social media site, he will make sure that users see all the conservative content. Which is not illegal, because patriotism.
As soon as you get kicked off YouTube, you're getting a bonus. Because why? Because you're actually speaking out free speech and you're not worrying about what Mr. Alphabet and Mr. Google say about us, or Suckabuck or Dorky and all these people that try and control us here and that are all going to prison. They're all going to prison, I'm tellin' ya, by the time this is done.
In summary and in conclusion, Mr. Alphabet, Mr. Google, Suckabuck, and Dorky are all going to prison for cancel culturing Mike Lindell's free speech. And Mike Lindell, a completely rational and sane human being, will decide what is appropriate for his users to see on his absolutely unhackable website which is coming in two weeks after he sues Dominion and Smartmatic because Fox and Justice Amy Coney Barrett are in on it.
It all just makes too much sense!
