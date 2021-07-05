MyPillow Guy Says SOMETHING BIG Happening August 13, At Least Until He Changes Date Again
Ugh, the MyPillow guy keeps changing the date for when Donald Trump is going to make his glorious return to the presidency, and it's just making it difficult to keep our calendar together.
The last time we checked in, Mike Lindell had rescheduled Trump's phoenix rising moment for "fall." Before that, it was just "August" in general, an idea he admitted he probably babbled into Trump's addled brain, after it was reported that Trump thinks he'll be president again in "August." Regardless, on or around one of these time periods, or maybe at some other as-yet-undetermined time, Lindell has been promising that he's going to have a "cyber symposium" and he's going to show everybody his "packets," and the Supreme Court will just spontaneously vote nine-zip to overturn the 2020 election. (On none of the dates Lindell has mentioned is the Supreme Court actually in session. We guess he thinks they're just going to call an emergency meeting.)
We don't know what hidden factors exist that make him keep changing the date, but he's now moved it back up from "fall" and put a specific date in August on it. It's gonna be the 13th! That's a Friday! It's Friday the 13th!
Dunno what he thinks is going to happen that week, but he explained it to conspiracy theory idiot Brannon Howse this weekend.
Mike Lindell says by August 13, the talk of the world will be to overturn the election and get the communists out.… https://t.co/kITtmz2vL7— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸)1625492700.0
"The morning of August 13, it will be the talk of the world, going, 'Hurry up! Let's get this election pulled down," he told Brannon Howse of Worldview Weekend Broadcast Network. "Let's right the right. Let's get these communists out, you know that have taken over."
Hurry up! It'll be the talk of the world!
According to media watchdog Patriot Takes, which flagged the clip on Twitter, Lindell also claimed, "there will be many down-ticket senators that will have different election results."
He also said that "right now the biggest concern is getting this election pulled down" and that "Donald Trump won. It's pretty simple, OK?"
Lindell now claims that the "cyber symposium" he's been touting is going to happen August 10, 11 and 12. One America News had a whole thing the other day where he made this BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. He explained that "Everybody's been goin' MIKE! WHEN WHEN WHEN! WHEN ARE YOU GONNA HAVE THIS CYBER SYMPOSIUM?" He acknowledged that people were going to ask him where this alleged cyber symposium would be held, and said he was hoping to announce that on July 4. From what we can find, he did not make an announcement about the location on July 4.
But worry not! It's gonna happen, and the Supreme Court is going to pull down the election, after the symposium!
And if he forgets to announce a location, or if he moves the goalposts again, then that's just his prerogative as a totally normal and sane person who doesn't at all remind us of batshit end times prophets who keep changing the date of the end of the world every time their predictions fail to come to pass.
