MyPillow Guy Gonna Be Governor Of Minnesota Just As Soon As Trump Is Re-Elected
Mike Lindell has been very busy lately. He's been out there trying to sell oleander, a well known poison, as a cure for COVID-19. He's been bailing out teen murderers and trying to convince the world Donald Trump actually won the election. Plus, as far as we know, he still sells pillows.
But he has ambitions far beyond being a simple pillow/poison salesman and good buddy of Donald Trump. He wants to smother the whole state of Minnesota in his pillows. Or be governor of it. One of the two.
Lindell has been publicly mulling over a gubernatorial run for quite some time, and last week, he told the Star-Tribune that there is a 90 to 95 percent chance he will throw his name in the hat for 2022.
Lindell told the Star Tribune last week that he is "90 to 95%" likely to run for governor next year, offering Minnesota Republicans the biggest test of Trump's ongoing traction. The honorary chairman of Trump's campaign in Minnesota, Lindell remains among the highest-profile figures still pursuing legal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election amid evidence-free claims of voter fraud.
But there is a catch! Lindell told reporters back in October that he will only run for Governor if Donald Trump is re-elected, and it appears he is sticking to that vow and says he will not announce his official plans until that happens. Although now that the election is over, it's a little more awkward.
He said he would make a decision on 2022 "once we know Donald Trump is our president" and added that he doesn't feel pressure to announce anytime soon "because people know who I am."
"I think I would bring common sense and unity," Lindell said. "It's a business, where you run things like a business. I look at problems and solutions and what it's going to manifest into."
Oh sure. Common sense like taking a well known poison as a "cure" for COVID-19. Or waiting until a person who lost a presidential election is inaugurated for a second term until doing something.
It's actually not a bad excuse if you don't want to do something. "Hey! When are you going to clean the bathroom?" "Once we know Donald Trump is our president!"
Personally, I think it is a bad idea to run a country or state like a business, and have yet to see an example of this actually working out all that well. I have never encountered a business that made me think, "Wow, now this is how the whole country should run," and I refuse to believe that anyone has. In this particular case, however, Minnesota voters may want to consider the fact that MyPillow has an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau due at least in part to its failure to respond to complaints filed against it by customers.
Is "Let me run your state like the business I own that is currently in trouble with the Better Business Bureau" really that great of a selling point? I guess we shall see.
