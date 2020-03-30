Nancy Pelosi Said What She Said: Trump Is Getting People Killed
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi read Donald Trump for filth again during an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. Pelosi told host Jake Tapper straight up that Trump's bungling response to the coronavirus pandemic cost Americans their lives.
PELOSI: The president -- his denial at the beginning was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it's needed is deadly ... I don't know what the scientists said to him: When did this president know about this and what did he know? That's for an after-action review. But as the president fiddles, people are dying.
Yep, you heard her. She’s gonna IMPEACH again, like she did last year. (Although, she’s probably more focused on keeping us all alive right now.) Pelosi had no problem laying the blame for the escalating loss of life at Trump's doorstep.
TAPPER: [Trump] obviously downplayed the risks of the coronavirus for several weeks, and it wasn't until about two weeks ago that he started acknowledging the gravity of the crisis. But are you saying that the president's downplaying cost American lives?
PELOSI: Yes, I am. I'm saying that.
Emphasis ours, because the way the bad lady in charge said, "Yes, I am," was punctuated with an unspoken “Did I stutter?" She went on to point out multiple outright lies Trump has repeated about the coronavirus. When he had his cramped coronavirus virus signing party for the stimulus package last week, the president claimed that “20 days ago, everything was just great." Pelosi reminded us there were 500 confirmed cases in America at that point, and if Trump had the intelligence to comprehend how community spread worked, he'd have known that those cases would grow exponentially while he sat on his stupid hands.
Idiots online now claim Pelosi is a hypocrite because she once recommended that her constituents come to Chinatown and gather in large crowds like they were members of a society. How irresponsible! That was February 24, when Pelosi was not in fact the president (more's the pity) with access to vital information that Trump either ignored or downplayed.
Trump proved Pelosi's point about fiddling while America burns. He gave us his best Nero Sunday with some epically deranged tweets.
We're in the middle of a global public health crisis and economic collapse, and the president still can't thread tweets worth a damn. Oh, and he's a vainglorious psychopath. If the ratings for his coronavirus lie-athons are “Monday Night Football" numbers -- you know, the game that's no longer played because of the outbreak -- it's because Americans are desperate for critical information about their survival. We're also not tuning in to see his dumb ass. We want to hear what Dr. Anthony Fauci has to say. We'll even settle for Dr. Deborah Birx in a pinch. I watched every episode of the 1990s series "Cybill" because of Christine Baranski. It had nothing to do with Cybill Shepherd, God love her.
The Times article we're guessing Ivanka read to Trump states that public health experts aren't so sure it's a great thing that so many people are tuning in to watch the president misinform the nation. There's not even fine print scrolling beneath him that states “professional idiot on a closed course." People paid to care about the public's mental and physical health believe Trump's new daily series is “dangerous," but Trump instead savors the boffo ratings.
He's a sick man and no length of quarantine or social distancing can help his condition.
