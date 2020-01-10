Nancy Pelosi Will See Mitch McConnell Next Tuesday. Perhaps.
We gave you the impeachment articles update first thing this morning, which was mostly about how Nancy Pelosi must feel having a staring contest with a constipated turtle named Mitch McConnell. But there have been rumblings about Washington that something was about to happen today, what with Mitch McConnell saying "HERE ARE SOME DEADLINES, AND THEY ARE THIS SUNDAY, ELSE-WISE IMPEACHMENT IS CANCELED."
Nancy Pelosi responded by saying Sunday doesn't work for her, but how's next Tuesday? Can she see you next Tuesday, Mitch McConnell?
Pelosi sent a Dear Colleague letter to her dear colleagues this morning about where this business goes from here, and the short version is that the House will convene next week on a resolution on appointing House impeachment managers and transmitting the articles to the Senate. Next week. Not this week. Next week.
The letter starts by explaining that McConnell has shown "his true colors and made his intentions to stonewall a fair trial even clearer by signing on to a resolution that would dismiss the charges." This, after McConnell has spent weeks signaling that he will most certainly not be an impartial witness in an impeachment trial, despite how that is literally the oath he would take at the beginning of an impeachment trial.
Pelosi notes that 70 percent of Americans want to see current and former Trump aides like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney testify in this trial, which, in case you need a reminder, is about the two articles of impeachment the House passed in order to "hold the President accountable for asking a foreign government [Ukraine - ed.] to interfere in the 2020 elections for his own political and personal gain."
The House proved the charges against Trump in full, beyond a shadow of a doubt. Hell, Trump has fuckin' confessed. Oh yeah, and READ TEH TREAJNSKJCKFVJIJASEPSOEITOHLOLPENIS!1!1!1CRIPT!
There is no question about Trump's guilt, unless you are a lying Republican with your mouth permanently affixed to Donald Trump's rectal area.
However, as Pelosi notes, during this delay in transmitting the articles to the Senate, even more evidence has come out, which she lists:
- On December 20, new emails showed that 91 minutes after Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, a top Office of Management and Budget (OMB) aide asked the Department of Defense to "hold off" on sending military aid to Ukraine.
- On December 29, revelations emerged about OMB Director and Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney's role in the delay of aid, the effort by lawyers at the OMB, the Department of Justice and the White House to justify the delay, and the alarm that the delay caused within the Administration.
- On January 2, newly unredacted Pentagon emails, which we had subpoenaed and the President had blocked, raised serious concerns by Trump Administration officials about the legality of the President's hold on aid to Ukraine.
- And on January 6, just this week, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton announced he would comply with a subpoena compelling his testimony. His lawyers have stated he has new relevant information.
Oh yeah, all that happened, which just proved the House's case more. And there's still so much more to come! Maybe some real bombshells will drop during the Senate's impeachment trial!
Pelosi says she has asked House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler to make a resolution happen on the House floor next week, in order to appoint the House impeachment managers and send the articles to the Senate. She says she "will be consulting with you at our Tuesday House Democratic Caucus meeting on how we proceed further."
So there you have it. They're gonna vote on it next week. Not today, not this weekend, not early Sunday morning. Still wanna threaten to do the nuclear option, Mitch McConnell, and change the Senate's rules in order to dismiss the charges against Trump outright?
Despite what pundits on the TV may want you to believe, Pelosi has clearly won with this delay in transmitting the impeachment articles. All day, every day, the news is having a discussion about how McConnell has made it very clear to Congress and to the American people that he doesn't give a fuck about the Constitution, doesn't want to give Trump a fair trial, doesn't respect the impeachment process, even though that is literally his fucking job.
Everybody knows. And that wouldn't have happened without this delay.
Josh Marshall is correct right here:
The only people who have been pissed about the delay are Republicans. Sure, a couple Dems this week were like "OK we are getting antsy now," but they piped down when Pelosi told them to, because of how she is boss of them.
Pelosi concludes:
In an impeachment trial, every Senator takes an oath to "do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws." Every Senator now faces a choice: to be loyal to the President or the Constitution.
No one is above the law, not even the President.
Nancy Pelosi will see you next Tuesday, Moscow Mitch. Or rather, she'll meet with her caucus and they will decide if they want to see you.
Perhaps.
