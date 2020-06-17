Nebraska Democrats Dump Gross Harassy Senate Nominee, Ew
Nebraska Democrats would like to drop their nominee for US Senate like a hot potato, if potatoes grew in Nebraska and if potatoes sent gross sexually-harassing group texts about getting a female campaign staffer into an orgy. As an Idahoan, I can state for the record I would not want any such potato.
The Associated Press reported yesterday afternoon that the Nebraska Democratic Party's executive committee voted unanimously Monday night to withdraw all support from Chris Janicek's long-shot campaign for the Senate seat held by Republican Ben Sasse, after Janicek made what the AP called "sexually repugnant" comments about the staffer in a group text. Well yes, repugnant and moreso. Unfortunately for the party, Janicek says he doesn't plan to drop out of the race, which suggests he's not only gross but not very quick on the uptake.
Dude. Nobody cares that you "apologized." They want you gone, and with good reason.
Janicek, who runs a cupcake bakery in Omaha and we are definitely not making that up, won a seven-person primary for the nomination in May. Because he's a Democrat running against a reasonably popular Republican in a very red state, no one had paid much attention to him, but now he's likely to have some time in the spotlight, and possibly it'll even be for his now very-appropriate campaign signs and buttons, which are emblazoned with the word "ENOUGH" on a bright red background. Couldn't have said it better ourselves, sir!
The AP obtained copies of the text messages, which were part of a group chat involving Janicek, the female staff member, and four others. Prepare to be grossed out:
At one point, he wrote that he had argued with her and then asked whether the campaign should spend money on "getting her laid."
"It will probably take three guys," he wrote, before describing in graphic detail an imagined group sex scene involving the female staffer.
He then tried walk back those comments as "a joke," and texted an apology to the group.
"I'm going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line," he wrote.
You know, when I get tired, i just make even more typos than usual. I've never said something wildly inappropriate and then tried to blame lack of sleep. Like, yesterday on Twitter, when I'd only had like three hours of sleep the night before, I shockingly called Jim Hoft the "Stupidest Man in America" instead of his proper title, Stupidest Man on the Internet. A gaffe to be sure, but not one anyone would be fired for. [Yr Editrix here. Dok, you are fired again.]
Also, "exuberant excitement." Are we sure this guy isn't secretly a Republican?
The staffer texted back that nope, she couldn't keep working on the campaign, gross, ew, get out.
"You are my boss and a candidate running for Senate, (an) office held by just 100 Americans representing approximately 330 million of her people," she wrote. "There is zero tolerance for what you said."
OK, Nebraska Democrats, there's your replacement candidate, who clearly has a better sense of why the Senate matters, and seems, based on an admittedly limited sample, to be a better writer than Janicek to boot.
The woman quit the campaign and has filed a formal complaint with the state party, saying Janicek "violated its code of conduct that prohibits sexual harassment." Sounds like!
In a statement, Nebraska Democratic chair Jane Kleeb said exactly what any party leader whose major candidate just shat in the punchbowl at the FDR brunch would say:
Our Democratic Party has no tolerance for sexual harassment [...] Our party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate that violates our code of conduct and doesn't treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve.
For his part, Janicek appears to be following the classic gross man caught being gross strategy insisting it's no big deal, he apologized, and also those Political Insiders are trying to replace him for reasons other than that he's a gross harassy sack of turds:
In a brief phone interview, Janicek said he doesn't plan to drop out of the race. He alleged that the party was targeting him because he disagreed with its more liberal activists on issues such as abortion rights and gun control.
"They're using this as a crutch," he said.
Janicek didn't deny that he made offensive comments, but he said he apologized for them and assumed the matter would be kept private.
And that makes it okay, then? And the elites are just trying to go after him because he's not a leftist like they are, huh? Whew. Kind of a lucky thing this guy managed to implode before he parlayed even an unsuccessful Senate run into any sort of influence in the state party, at all. We're betting he'll drop out eventually, unless he convinces himself obstinacy is some kind of "principle."
The AP notes that the state party can
only replace Janicek on the November general election ballot if he files a request with the Nebraska secretary of state's office to have his name removed. If Janicek does withdraw, the party would have a few months to field a replacement. The last day for the secretary of state's office to certify candidates this year is Sept. 11, which is 50 days before the general election.
And somewhere in there is a parable about the necessity for Democrats in red states to really develop candidates at all levels, so there are competent, non-gross people to run for higher office, maybe. (For all we know, the second- or third-place finisher in the primary was a wonderful person who somehow got beaten by bad luck, timing, and/or
donuts Correction: cupcakes, I said I was tired!.)
Anyhow, Yr Wonkette is really tired now so we're gonna wrap this up and work on our erotic Twin Peaks/Sonic the Hedgehog crossover fanfiction, god I hope i remember to delete this line.
