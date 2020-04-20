Nevermind The Pandemic, The One Million Moms Have Gay Cartoon Ducks To Worry About
In the past seven or so weeks, 40,000 people in the United States of America have died from COVID-19. Exactly zero people have been killed by gay cartoon ducks in loving, committed relationships. But guess which one of these things the One Million Moms (not really One Million Moms) are worried about? If you guessed "gay cartoon ducks," you are correct. People are dying and they are dedicating their time to being mad about a couple of duck dads on the DuckTales reboot.
As of this writing, 9,921 (not one million) people who may or may not be moms have signed a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek saying they won't watch or buy any Disney stuff until DuckTales gets rid of those gay duck dads.
I do not agree with the LGBTQ agenda you are forcing on families and children in the reboot series DuckTales. My family will not watch DuckTales nor support your company as long as the network veers away from family-friendly entertainment. I will encourage my friends to do the same.
The petition is accompanied by the traditional One Million Moms warning to parents hoping to raise children who will have no idea LGBTQ+ people exist until they are at least old enough to start trying to oppress them.
Via One Million Moms:
WARNING! DuckTales is not the same cartoon parents grew up watching. Disney has introduced a male couple as the parents of two characters in the reboot of its popular DuckTales, rated TV-Y.
Violet, a friend of Huey, Dewey, and Louie, has two dads as seen in the first episode of Season 3. In the same episode, it is also revealed that Violet's dads have adopted her best friend Lena. Violet says, in reference to Lena, "My sister from a couple of misters."
The dads share the same last name and both wear T-shirts with the phrase "I'M WITH DAD" on the front and arrows pointing at each other. There is no denying their romantic relationship. It is extremely apparent that they are a couple.
Oh, the horror.
Everything else aside, how do they expect the show to get rid of these poor duckling girls' fathers? Would they like them to be killed off? Do they want those poor duck children left alone with no one to care for them? Is that what they think would be most "family friendly"?
Or would they like their disappearance to be one of the unexplained mysteries of the show, along with how Scrooge McDuck dives into piles of gold coins without getting a concussion or why, at least on the old series, the anthropomorphic ducks were sometimes shown feeding bread crumbs to non-anthropomorphic ducks? Or how Scrooge McDuck actually died in 1967?
Although, Scrooge dying in 1967 would explain why he can dive into coins without getting a concussion (ghosts can't get concussions!), but I digress.
The warning also contains the text of a Tumblr post from co-producer and story editor Frank Angones who explains that he wants to do better in terms of LGBTQ+ characters on the show, but has been somewhat limited in being able to do that because he is working with established characters, about which the One Million Moms Who Are Actually Just One Lady Named Monica Cole says:
It is apparent that this particular producer is not finished with indoctrinating children by exposing them to homosexual relationships through a facade of normalcy.
Perhaps it is because "homosexual relationships" are way, way more normal than the creeps going around crying about how hard it is for them to raise bigoted children.
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. In addition to her work at Wonkette, she also has a biweekly column at Dame. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse