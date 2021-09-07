Possible CA Governor Larry Elder Is Slavery Apologist Who'll Replace Dianne Feinstein With Stephen Miller
Caitlyn Jenner, who's running for governor in the upcoming California recall election, said some offensive crap today about immigrants, which we're not going to bother repeating because Jenner's polling at 1 percent. She's not going to Sacramento even if incumbent Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is successfully recalled. No, the likely replacement is Republican Larry Elder, who is all kinds of terrible.
When Democrat Gray Davis was recalled and removed from office in 2004, his replacement was Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was a Republican so not very good at governing, but his positions were in the mold of most Republicans who win legitimate elections in otherwise Democratic states (e.g. Charlie Baker in Massachusetts, Larry Hogan in Maryland, and Phil Scott in Vermont). Elder, however, is a full-fledged MAGA asshole who might otherwise struggle to win statewide in an actual “purple" swing state, let alone one that rejected Donald Trump's sorry ass by 30 points (twice!).
It's unclear why Democrats didn't remove the undemocratic recall mechanism, which is like the random lever in a mad scientist's laboratory that blows up everything. No good comes from keeping that around. For instance, a whopping 26 percent of likely voters in a recent poll support Elder, but that's good enough for governor's work if a clear majority don't vote to keep Newsom.
Elder feels confident enough about his chances that he boasted to conservative radio host Mark Levin about how he planned to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein with a Republican so Mitch McConnell could (officially) become majority leader again.
"God forbid Governor Elder should replace Dianne Feinstein who nobody's seen in weeks," he said. "I'm told she has a worse mental condition than even Joe Biden. They're afraid I'm going to replace her with a Republican — which I most certainly would do and that would be an earthquake in Washington DC."
Look, Feinstein's kind of a jerk (Yr. Editrix was more direct) but only the Grand Poobah of jerks would mock the deteriorating health of someone who's done nothing to them. Elder's a horrible person, but on the upside, a Black man can't just yell at Feinstein and make her go away. Believe me, I tried after she bear hugged Lindsey Graham during Amy Coney Barrett's drive-through Supreme Court confirmation. However, Feinstein is 88 years old and, well, do I really have to explain human mortality to you people? Don't accuse me of ageism just because I recognize that our elected officials aren't Time Lords. If Elder wins the recall election and Feinstein dies or is otherwise unable to serve through 2024, then she's regenerating into Stephen Miller. Yes, there is a non-zero chance that Elder would appoint that shit goblin to the Senate.
Elder was once Miller's mentor, which is embarrassing for everyone involved. Elder is more or less Black but he doesn't care much for Black people. He had a mutual self-loathing session last weekend with Candace Owens where they defended slavery. Owens, who's about as smart as rotten cabbage, claimed the United States was one of the first countries to ban the slave trade, when any reasonably educated cabbage knows that the US was one of the last countries to manage that impressive moral feat.
California Republican candidate for Governor Larry Elder once said it can be argued that slave owners were owed rep… https://t.co/QUALMxuD8n— Resist Programming 🛰 (@Resist Programming 🛰)1630710517.0
Elder managed to out-gross Owens when he suggested that enslavers were owed compensation for their human rights violations.
"When people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation? Like it or not, slavery was legal," Elder said. "Their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War, so you could make an argument that the people that are owed reparations are not only just Black people but also the people whose 'property' was taken away after the end of the Civil War."
First place, abortion is legal and Elder, who's predictably anti-choice, doesn't think women should receive reparations for the loss of their bodily autonomy. Also, when you wage war against the US government, you usually don't get to keep your shit. When Benjamin Franklin said at the signing of the Declaration of Independence, "We must, indeed, all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately," he was acknowledging that if the colonists lost the Revolution, the British wasn't going to reimburse them for their war expenses. Their asses would get executed.
Oh, and enslavers did receive reparations, because America. Forget the 40 acres, though, freed Black people didn't even get their mules.
Elder admitted back in 2011 on his radio show that he'd been twice accused of sexual harassment.
In one instance, Elder recounted that, while he worked in private practice as an attorney in the 1980s, his employee accused him of hitting on her. Elder then defended himself by implying the woman was too unattractive for him to sexually harass.
"This woman who tried to break the contract, not to compete and then accused me of hitting on her," Elder said in one episode. "That's how, that's how she put it. If you had seen her, you would know that the picture would be a complete defense. I'm just saying."
The scumbag doesn't understand how sexual harassment works. However, Trump said something similarly gross when accused of sexual assault. I didn't know he was just using the patented Larry Elder defense.
This is just a brief peek at the hell that awaits us if Elder replaces Newsom. However, if there's any positive to the Texas abortion ban, Democratic voters are enraged and perhaps more appreciative of what's at stake if a minority of voters make a rightwing zealot the governor of California.
If you live in California, vote NO. This is not a drill nor a joke. This is the nation's future.
