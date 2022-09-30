laramie deanblack forestdark shadowsalfred hitchcocklgbtqqueer fictionwonkette halloween chat 9.30.22

Now A Warning? Wonkette Halloween Chat With Horror Author Laramie Dean!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
September 30, 2022 11:55 AM
Now A Warning? Wonkette Halloween Chat With Horror Author Laramie Dean!
Giphy

Please welcome Montana author, teacher, and all-around swell guy Laramie Dean for the first of our seasonally appropriate Halloween chats!

Dean is the theatre director at Missoula's Hellgate High School. Yes, that's really the school's name, but unfortunately, none of the students are vampire slayers (that we know of). Dean's an openly queer educator in a "red" state, which can be scary these days but not in the fun way. We'll discuss this, as well as our mutual obsession with the "Dark Shadows" TV series, Alfred Hitchcock movies, and All About Eve. (This is probably where I'd suggest "fastening your seatbelts.")

Dean's chilling new book Black Forest comes out in November and is available for pre-order. Our undead chat starts at 9 am PT/12 pm ET.

(This chat was pre-recorded but I'm monitoring the comments and might pop out and say "BOO!" Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe.)

www.youtube.com


Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc