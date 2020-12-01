Oh Nothing, Just One Of Trump's Lawyers Calling For Murder Of Guy Who Kept Election Safe
It's hard to keep track of the bugfuck, because they're all winning gold in the Bugfuck Olympics right now. Sidney "The Country Kraken" Powell is retweeting random Twitter morons calling for Donald Trump to cancel the inauguration and the Georgia runoffs and start military tribunals instead, because that's totally normal. What else does one do when Hugo Chavez is stealing elections for Joe Biden from beyond the grave? Trump is tweeting at the Georgia governor telling him to cancel the runoffs, because they "won't be needed." Lou Dobbs wants the Republican governor and secretary of state in Georgia prosecuted for refusing to help steal the election for Trump.
Rudy Giuliani is ... Rudy Giuliani.
Oh yes, and then there are the firing squads. After the Trump Justice Department quietly before Thanksgiving decided to do some macho chest-pounding and try to get firing squads back as one of the federal death penalty options, pro-Trump End Times prophet idiot Rick Wiles was just pretty sure they did that because sometime this month, they're going to do firing squads to Democrats and the reporters and the scientists and the professors, because "that's what they deserve" and "that's what you do with them." Why? Because something something "working secretly with the Chinese Communist Party." Obviously.
Steve Bannon wants FBI Director Christopher Wray and your science-y grandpa Dr. Anthony Fauci BEHEADED.
And now we have Joe diGenova, one of the hairballs on the Trump legal team of real lawyers, calling for the shooting execution of Chris Krebs, former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), whom Trump just fired for making the election too hard for foreign adversaries to fuck with, and for saying out loud that the election was the most secure in American history. (You know, the election where Joe Biden beat the shit out of Trump with the foot boot he now has to wear because he broke his ass playing with his dog.)
DiGenova was on the Howie Carr Newsmax show, which you've never heard of, and explained what should be done with Krebs:
"Anybody who thinks that this election went well, like that idiot Krebs who used to be the head of cybersecurity [for Trump]. That guy is a class A moron. He should be drawn and quartered. Taken out at dawn and shot," diGenova said.
Them's big fightin' words from the man Trump didn't hire originally because he and his stinky wife Victoria Toensing were just too disheveled-looking -- see picture above -- to be Trump's very fancy TV lawyers. (To be extraordinarily fair, Wonkette does not know what Joe and Vicki smell like, but we imagine it's some combo of dead hairball and live hairball.)
We laugh, because look at these fucking idiots, but we shouldn't forget that this is literally a call for the killing of a recently fired public servant whose job, which he did well, was keeping our election safe and secure from enemies foreign and
Republican domestic. (If the shoe fits, motherfuckers.) Because all the people Trump cult members threaten, calling for violence to be rained down upon, literally get death threats and have to hire security to keep their families safe. It's happening to the (Republican!) Georgia secretary of state right now.
Also, this is literally one of the president's lawyers, from the law firm of Wackass, Jackass, Windsock and Hairballs, speaking on a media property listened to by faithful members of the cult in good standing. This is not a question of whether these people's words might lead to violence, because we've already seen how the insane conspiracy theories spouted by the president's rotting mawhole and by the rotting mawholes of his trusty sycophants lead to violence.
In response to DiGenova, Howie Carr just laughed, and then asked another question.
If you want to watch the video, which Media Matters notes was streamed on YouTube and sent to Apple Podcasts and Spotify, you may do that, but you probably shouldn't, because you might get a hairball in your ear.
Chris Krebs responded to the hairball on NBC News this morning:
"The way I look at it is, we are a nation of laws and I plan to take advantage of those laws," he said. "I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."
LOL, he said he has an "exceptional team of lawyers that win in court," so that's a pretty sick burn, considering.
[The Bulwark / Talking Points Memo]
Evan Hurst is the senior editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
