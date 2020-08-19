On It, Bill
The Penzey family, the ones from the spices, have been annoying their conservative customers with loud mommyblogging against Trump and all the other Republicans for years now.
Also, they've been spamming people with this video.
Rise Up at the Democratic Convention | Joe Biden For President 2020 www.youtube.com
So yes, we can find you a customer to replace that mad lady. Maybe five customers. Or maybe just three.
