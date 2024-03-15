I like her kitchen better now that’s ‘80s fuchsia and violet. Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Only four years ago that Trump and Jared decided to let all the Black people die of COVID and blame it on Democratic governors? How the time flies. You of course remember, but it was nice of Thom Hartmann to collect all the receipts in one place. (Thom Hartmann)

Chuck Schumer tells Netanyahu the song the whole world is singing: Get the fuck out. (AP)

Local Oklahoma County Republicans have censured their Republican senator, James Lankford, for … negotiating a border bill with Democrats that got Republicans everything they have ever asked for. Those weirdos are weird, man. (The Bulwark)

If your state has been passing anti-gay and anti-trans laws, hate crimes in your state’s schools have probably quadrupled. (Gift link Washington Post)

People are saying Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” settlement (settlement) is good news for the gays and the children and the schools and the LBTs. I just … it’s still law, even if it’s narrowed now. Meh. (Popular Info)

So in my opinion, JK Rowling used to seem like a few older feminists I know, just kind of upset about new strictures — for instance, using the word woman was highly frowned upon in conjunction with things like pregnancy, which affects women at least 99 percent of the time. She wasn’t vicious, she was just being loud and outre. And then people sniped at her, and she lost her fool mind. Am I saying you did this, you made JK Rowling a monster? No. But she and Elno have both retreated to the arms of the people who were sucking their dicks, and gotten much much loudly much worse. Long way of saying JK Rowling is now doing Holocaust denial for trans people, and she’s sticking to it. Jesus Christ. (Erin in the Morning)

New Wisconsin supreme court just pissed off a whole lot of churches. But really, you don’t have to pay unemployment taxes on the people who work for you — like, work for you for money — if you are a religious sect? Forget the niggling over who’s religious enough for whom, and an off-note in the decision that says if your mission serves people who aren’t in your religion, that means your mission isn’t religious. That whole law’s out of order! (AP)

Seems like it’s time for Sen. Bob Menendez, Democratic gentleman of New Jersey, to resign, more, again. (Lawfare)

What is LA Mayor Karen Bass doing now? More like what isn’t she! In this week’s episode of Karen Bass, World Mayor, Bass is: signing climate cooperation and economic development agreements with Finland … getting a cool b billion bucks to strengthen infrastructure and the MTA before LA’s 2028 Olympic and Paralympic games … and allllll of this Paris stuff, where she also looked like a cool b billion bucks! What’s your mayor doing?

All Wonkette posts are free and public. We’re good like that. Share

From the comments, the oral history of Repo Man! (Inverse) You will never read my excellent LACityBeat interview with Repo Man director Alex Cox, because internet links rot even faster than newsprint does.

Barshelves! (Some do not seem to be shelves.) I like some of them! (Elle Decor) You guys wanna see mine?

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this button gives us a small commission on everything you put in your cart until you check out (unless you close the tab first without buying). You can also find it on our homepage on the left hand side under “clickies.”

Amazon portal

Ahoy, it is the Wonkette donate button, for to donate to your Wonkette!

For to donate!