What does Trump actually own? Well. (Curbed)

“The group behind Dobbs does not want to talk about what comes next.” Well, neither do I! (Politico)

The lonesome tale of Ronna X. I liked watching her eat shit explaining to Kristen Welker, no, all those other times I was lying. (Josh Marshall at Talking Points Memo)

I even enjoyed watching pissy Chuck Todd.

But if judges recused themselves from cases in which their wives were paid by one of the parties, what would be the point of getting them those cases in the first place? (Guardian)

Sen. John Kennedy asked this Muslim judicial nominee, Adeel Mangi, if he “celebrate[s]” 9/11. Some Senate Democrats, first Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto and then, as is his wont, Joe Manchin, announced they would not be able to support him for surely true and noble and not at all literally unbelievable reasons. Now he’s no longer a judicial nominee. (Balls and Strikes)

James Carville thinks us mouthy wimmen all driving all the me-en from the Democrat Party wit our naggin’ and our shriekin’ and our uterine-linin’-shreddin’ fe-male babadookial ways. (The Hill)

I can’t get enough of Margaret Atwood can’t getting enough of Stephen King’s Carrie, which is 50 now. (Gift link New York Times / small Wonkette commission link)

Some terrifying Bannonite (I mean I assume, from the description) secret society of white men recruiting for the “trinitarian” Christianist government after they manage to put us all in camps. And yes, you’ve heard “secure a future for Christian families” before, just in the “14 words” it was white children. They’re not coy! And you all still refuse to read The Split! (Talking Points Memo)

Fuck you Putin. “Russian President Vladimir Putin had described the security warning as ‘provocative’ and ‘outright blackmail’ before the attack.” (CNN)

You’re not going to like this Radley Balko about all the judges who decide that prisoners’ appeals must be mooted for timeliness because Radley Balko already wrote about the malfeasance of the forensic experts at issue so the pro se appellees should have appealed their convictions before their alleged crimes had even occurred probably. (Radley Balko)

This anti-trans lady, apparently an ex-Levi’s president who discovered her inner asshole when she got fired for being an antivax kook, took “GIRL DAD” and made it bigotty and shitty. Don’t even click this, honestly, it’s framed so grotesquely by the Forbes senior contributor whose byline reads “I study the world's most powerful consumers -- The American Affluent.” (Forbes)

Wait a minute, this ruling says Elno Musk is NOT a free speech hero after all! In fact, the judge says he is THE OPPOSITE! (X Corp vs. Center for Countering Digital Hate Motion to Dismiss and Strike)

Even this cheaty-easy sheetplan eggplant parmesan looks hard! (Less hard than hand-dipping and frying your dumb eggplant rounds though, grrr argh eggplant, so delicious, so much “hands on” cooking time.) (Food and Wine)

“Deinfluencing.” I thought I was all hot at influencing all y’all and guess what I AM, six of you bought toilet paper! (It is good for the earth toilet paper, the NRDC says so.) Oh right, deinfluencing. How the young women are learning to stop shopaholicking when they realize they’re just getting dopamine from watching people buy “garbage.” (NPR)

I keep trying to get Shy into competitive couponing for us, and he keeps not biting! (How Stuff Works)

