Actors strike over, actors won. Probably bad news for Joe Biden. (Variety)

So a good time at the GOP debate last night, according to this one tweet from Acyn which 22 seconds is the entirety that I watched. “Nikki Haley: ‘You’re just scum.’”

Joan Walsh thinks Tuesday’s biggest loser was Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Now now, they can all be losers! (The Nation)

Whew, thank God Texas citizens put a kibosh on that nasty “wind and sun” and voted for billions for erl instead! — Gizmodo

Chris Geidner on the “Alito Curse” :) (Law Dork)

Oh hey, you know how Democrats keep winning elections? Well Republicans know how to fight back, it is “poison election officials’ dogs.” WHAT THE FUCK. (CNN)

Well when Thom Hartmann puts it that way, it does seem like Donald Trump might be a “con man” and a “charlatan”! — Thom Hartmann

It was good luck for the Trump fraud family that Ivanka testified last, she has a better presentation than the meth squirrel and Gary Busey’s kid. A whole bunch of politeness and doesn’t recall. (NBC News updates)

The Bulwark seems to think Mitch McConnell should endorse Joe Biden. Hey why not, we write fiction now too! :D

Oh no, Vivek Ramaswamy is getting poor :( (Forbes)

Meg Bryce is Antonin Scalia’s daughter. She just lost her Virginia school board race by 10,000 votes :( (CBS 19)

Mark Halperin (yes that Mark Halperin) is a fucking idiot, “stop directly electing House members” edition. — Politico

Why did Gretchen Whitmer kidnap herself, huh? Huh? — Michigan Republicans. (Daily Beast)

LA Mayor Karen Bass going balls to the wall YIMBY on affordable housing. GOOD. (LA City)

There’s been an arrest in Samantha Woll’s Detroit murder. Who, why? Well that’s for them to know and us to find out another time maybe we hope! (Detroit News)

The orcas are beating up yachts again. “We don’t know why, maybe they are playing?” say the scientists, who are very dumb :( (Gift link New York Times)

