Tabs gif from your bestie Martini Glambassador!

Prosecutors have hit the gangster former president with a protective order. He has until Monday to respond, but his lawyer is too busy making the Sunday talk show rounds. (Salon)

Don Trump’s former part-time White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham also condemns his blatant witness intimidation. (The Daily Beast)

Georgia’s gonna give us a mug shot when Trump’s ass is indicted there. And here I thought it was Texas you didn’t mess with. (Axios)

Selling right-wingers on helping Ukraine like they’re selling them on buying a Ford truck. (Semafor)

Fighter jets, truck drivers, American flags, a narrator with a twang, and a country-rock soundtrack: That’s how a new group lobbying Congress to pass more aid for Ukraine plans to woo their constituents

Meet the cool Black lady from Spartanburg, South Carolina, who designed first Black Barbie. (Greenville News)

Wonderful piece from Leslie Gray Streeter about ballerina Taylor Fikes. (Baltimore Banner)

Massachusetts is providing free phone calls to inmates. That is humane and proper. (Bolts Mag)

The great Paul Reubens describes how he chose Tim Burton to direct their classic Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.

My wife sent me this thought-provoking article about our ongoing racial reckoning. (Washington Post)

Then, with an audacity her great-great-grandfather might have appreciated, Gilbert made a request: Would Kim allow Gilbert, a complete stranger, to continue to visit the 133-acre estate where her enslaved ancestors are buried? Would Kim agree to take part, she wrote, “in the long and complicated process of healing as African American families search for a … sense of peace with the past”? Now here was Kim in front of her, smiling agreeably, letter folded in her hand. Gilbert, who knew this might be her only chance to connect with Kim in person, started to make her plea. The path forward depended on whether Kim would listen.

People are still moving to Phoenix even though Arizona is hotter than hell. (The Atlantic)

I’m late to this party, but I reverse-seared a chuck roast and it was awesome. (Bon Appetit)

Join the Wonkette bash in Michigan.

ICYMI: I was set to include this Dame article a Tab but instead interviewed its fabulous author. Check out both! (Dame)

Share

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?