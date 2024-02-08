Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (??) is bad at his job because that’s what the idiots in the Republican conference want. Noah Berlatsky has some delightful turns of phrase, which you will enjoy. — Everything Is Horrible

Joe Biden’s got him a Do Nothing Congress, and he should sure as hell run against it: History. (Kevin Kruse)

How many Americans think Donald Trump has committed a crime? Pretty much all of them, Katie. — Navigator Research

Is it a good idea (for Trump) to insist that he should be immune from the law? Probably not if he wants to get “elected” again! (Dan Pfeiffer)

Curtis Sliwa’s “Guardian Angels” are just beating immigrants on camera on Fox News now. — HuffPost Update: As you could’ve predicted, the guy they beat up was not an immigrant; he was a New Yorker from the Bronx. But they did hear him speaking Spanish, as a huge percentage of New Yorkers do. — Associated Press

I don’t know, it just sounds like Nancy Mace has a personality disorder (“personality disorder” doesn’t just mean “she’s a B”). (Bulwark)

Thom Hartmann explains how Medicare “Advantage” (privatized Medicare) is ripping you off, and why Republicans want more of that please.

I assumed students were being student-y when they canceled Woodrow Wilson, until I read about it and nah, he was racist for the 1910s. Daily Beast on how David Frum, calling for him to be uncanceled, is wrong, wrong again!

Indiana AG Todd Rokita took a break from hounding 9-year-old pregnant children to launch a tipline about teacher “indoctrination.” Fuck you, Todd Rokita. (Indiana Capital Chronicle)

Libs of TikTok has only incited 20-something bomb threats against ordinary Americans going about their days? Seems low. — NBC News

Our pal Max at Big Sky Chat House is focused this week on the historically warm Montana winter and all the ways Montanans can save a bundle by switching to alternative energy, with Old Handsome Joe shouldering a good portion of the cost. He hails an Arkansas school that “raised teacher salaries by $15,000 with the money they saved from switching to solar,” holy shit. Apparently the Public Service Commission (LOL) just raised consumer utility rates by 28 percent. I guess Greg Gianforte had to send the absentee lake house owners another check, to the out of state addresses where they actually live.

The Gallatin County Republicans want you to watch out for Marxists, transes, and … “peasant families.” Fucking peasants! (Montana Democrats)

Speaking of unreconstructed bigots: How those lunatics got that way, perhaps discombobulated by our era of frankly very fast-moving progress, even if it doesn’t seem like it. And they get a bit shaken up by things being different from how they were used to it, and then there’s a vast funnel, from churches to Fox, ready to radicalize them into the kinds of grimfaced angerbear POSes who would think and write all that. — Anand Giridharadas in The Ink

Oh no I am delighting in another’s misfortune, whoops! This schmuck who lost his bitcoin empire :) I mean :( (Gift link New York Times)

Well bad on me for not watching the Tracy Chapman (and Luke Combs) Grammys performance until now. How cry-y!!! Via SER and Kamau Bell, I had no idea people could be so wrong about what seems a pretty straightforward poem to understand. I was 15 and I wasn’t dumb enough to think it was a morning in fucking America thing.

Cruises! Let’s get banned from them! (Fodor’s)

