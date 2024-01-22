Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Apparently Trump was at his one of his Loathsome Dove rallies explaining that Nikki Haley did January 6. (He thinks she’s Nancy Pelosi, who everyone knows did January 6.) Somehow related: Apparently the Right is now insisting they’re being “debanked” (Trump might be!) because JP Morgan Chase “closed an account opened by the National Committee for Religious Freedom after the organization did not provide information the bank needed to comply with regulatory requirements.” Man they hate it when laws apply to them. — Heather Cox Richardson

Our Liz explains Elno trying to obliterate the entire National Labor Relations Board, protecting US workers for 90 years, because five of his employees wrote a company-wide letter saying he was embarrassing them. (Public Notice)

Newspapers and news outlets continue to get the shit beat out of them. But I’m not actually sure that’s the case with the newly dead again Sports Illustrated. Based on this from Front Office Sports, I would not be at all surprised if the owners weren’t planning to bring it back after seizing it from “ARENA,” to whom they’d licensed the brand. OR NOT actually, based on this businessdouchespeak from the Washington Post (gift link).

“ARENA” is previously “Maven,” which almost got its grubby paws on your Wonkette once before I took the dollar signs out of my eyes and pulled my head out of my ass. Here’s most everything you need to know about Maven, the talking heaps of sentient cocaine and walking puddles of grease who helped break your LA Times and your Chicago Tribune, thieving out many many millions of dollars in the process, from NPR.

Yes of course half of the recent inflation wave was record corporate profits, we been saying! — Guardian

Jeeeeeesus, how didn’t Trump think of this? British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to send asylum seekers in Britain to Rwanda. (Reuters)

Jackson, Mississippi, was just burying 215 bodies out back of the jail, identified only by a number, and never informing their people. This came to light when cops killed a man by hitting him with their police car and then just buried him back there and didn’t notify anybody even though he had ID and his mother kept calling to ask if they any information. — PBS

Okay, don’t know how we missed the summer 2023 “Harvard morgue theft ring.” They just made leather out of people. — NBC News

The people who defunded the Arkansas library district for “gay” are bad people. (HuffPost)

You remember the horrendous story of the little Black girl in Utah who took her own life after incessant racist bullying in school. A woman hired to help the school district not do that anymore is now suing for being racistly bullied. They are unsaveable. (NBC News)

I did not enjoy season 2 of “Reacher” as much as the Defector gang did. (I was particularly offended that the team didn’t even have to guess a number at the end of dude’s password. Not even 420 or 6969?) I did, however, enjoy reading the Defector gang enjoying season 2 of “Reacher.” (Defector)

13 unusual places to eat in Paris, oh Atlas Obscura how I love you.

