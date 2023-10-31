Tabs gif from your BFF Martini Glambassador

It’s Halloween and my anniversary. What’s scarier than spending 14 years with me? Let’s find out. Here are some spooky Tabs.

Not even older, at-risk demographics are getting the new COVID vaccine in reasonable numbers. I wonder if people are still wary of side effects — not the goofy turning magnetic side effects but just being ill for a couple days. We still are as lousy about paid sick time as we were before the pandemic. (SF Chronicle)

Killer robots — what you call “automation” — are taking jobs from casino workers in Detroit. (New York Times)

Gotta agree with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about schools that won’t let kids wear costumes on Halloween because of “diversity, equity, inclusion,” etc.: “Seriously? We can’t let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break.” (Also NYT)

Not a surprise, but still alarming: Child welfare systems discriminate against Black children. (Essence)

LOL! Not Speaker Anymore Kevin McCarthy has a MAGA primary challenger. Somewhere, Liz Cheney is laughing. (The Daily Beast)

The race for second place in the Republican primary is actually competitive! However, first place looks like a lock. I do worry about what happens if Donald Trump were unable to run in the general due to death … or, well, it would have to be death. Ron DeSantis is a weaselly little creep but Nikki Haley could pull a Glenn Youngkin but on a national scale. (Washington Post)

Georgia, a state run by Republicans, doesn’t have enough beds for mental health patients. Remember this when Republicans shout “mental health!” after the latest gun massacre. (AJC)

Anders Erickson has a cursed Halloween cocktail for you.

Molly Jong-Fast observes that Mike Johnson isn’t “as cartoonishly Trumpy as Matt Gaetz or frothing on Fox News like Jim Jordan, but he’s perhaps even more dangerous: a zealot in an unassuming suit.” Will the mainstream media hammer this Christian fascist as much as they have Vice President Kamala Harris, whose suits are equally unassuming? (Vanity Fair)

Madiba K. Dennie notes that Clarence Thomas sure loves debt forgiveness when it personally benefits him. (Balls and Strikes)

Why comedian Sarah Cooper can’t use the “n” word … I mean, she can. There’s no law against it. She just explains why it doesn’t land well for her. (Ebony)

Really compelling read about the “visual power of Black rest.” (The New Yorker)

“Rest Is Power,” an exhibition at N.Y.U. … gathers more than thirty artists from across the Black diaspora, most of them photographers (standard-bearers like Gordon Parks and Carrie Mae Weems, and younger practitioners like Tyler Mitchell and Daveed Baptiste) to craft a more public, but no less intimate or restorative, counternarrative about Black life. The exhibition, on view at 20 Cooper Square through October 22nd, features Black people in various states of repose (as well as unpopulated interiors and landscapes), from New York to Pujehun, Sierra Leone.

The Biden/Harris administration is gonna give Black folks their 40 acres and a mule … or at least a reasonable facsimile. I hate mules. (The Grio)

My former colleague Eva Sandoval is now a travel writer based in Italy, but she makes a point of stocking up at Trader Joe’s whenever she’s back in the states. My pantry is often filled with TJ’s Arnold Palmers. (Business Insider)

Get your steamy romance novels from this new queer, Black-owned book store in Vancouver, Washington. (KOIN)

Filmmaker Jordan Peele drops a wonderful horror anthology in time for, well, Christmas if you have weird friends like me. (The Atlantic)

One of my favorite moments in cinema remains the operatic creation scene from Bride of Frankenstein.

