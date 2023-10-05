Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Fun read from Noah Berlatsky on the House Republicans’ ungovernable, structural, weaponized incompetence. (Public Notice)

Unfun dumb read from the Republican at the Daily Beast whining that Democrats didn’t save America (again).

House Republicans and Donald Trump have broken Heather Cox Richardson.

Literal office politics. (Jabberwocking)

Rudy Giuliani’s defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden is just a very good defamation lawsuit against President Joe Biden, with extremely competent counsel. — The Hill

Seems like all the news has knocked Sen. Robert Menendez out of the papers; here’s an odd thing about his wife needed that new Mercedes because she killed a guy. — New York Times reprinted at DNYUZ

The North Carolina secret police force will be fine, right? Right? (Popular Info)

The Supreme Court may save the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — and the entirety of the administrative state — after all, and it will have been led to water by the Court’s newest justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson. — Chris Geidner at Law Dork

A trans girl in Utah being fucking brave, you’ll want to go watch. (Erin in the Morning)

How California solar farms can help save water too. (Civil Eats)

SARDINE FACTS! — Food Republic

Here, have something pretty.

