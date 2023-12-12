Tabs gif from your BFF Martini Glambassador.

Democratic House Rep. and Senate candidate Andy Kim from New Jersey throws some shade at his rival, Tammy Murphy, who’s also the state’s first lady. (Politico)

Black children are overrepresented in the foster care system. We probably know why. (Essence)

American exceptionalism is why the planet’s on fire. It’s slightly more complicated than this, but the writer makes a compelling argument. (The Nation)

A “redneck Christmas parade” in Louisiana does not seem very “jolly.” (CNN)

Of course, these people all think Trump is their savior.

Black Pasadena police officer sues for racial discrimination. (BET)

The lawsuit stems from a February 20 incident where Officer Taisyn Crutchfield states she used her police academy training to de-escalate a tense situation where a fellow officer smashed a Black, juvenile male’s face into a cactus like plant. The lawsuit highlights this incident as related to the January killing of Charles Towns, a Black man, by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It is stated that a month later police responded to a call involving Town’s two sons, one of whom expressed reasonable frustration over his father’s killing by law enforcement. After words were exchanged between the child and officers, one officer grabbed the child and shoved him face-first into a thorny plant.

Don’t assault children, especially after you’ve killed their father. Seems reasonable but I’m not a police officer.

Amanda Marcotte shatters that Hallmark “home for the holidays” fantasy. In reality, young people feel safer in those big cities than they do in small town USA. (Salon)

You might be tempted to dismiss this “boys are struggling” article with a “kids today!” shrug, but it’s worth your time. (Wall Street Journal)

Ncuti Gatwa is already pure fire as the new Doctor. Here’s where I also remind everyone that the Doctor’s companion Jamie wore a kilt for three years! (The Daily Beast)

This is not an Onion headline: Panera founder says employees aren't motivated by the idea of making money for shareholders: 'Nobody cares' (Business Insider)

Prince William and Kate Middleton go full 1990s Gap ad in their latest family photo. (Vanity Fair)

Nothing cheers up struggling children during the Christmas season more than holiday cards from the Royal kids. (BBC)

Who doesn’t like some fancy hot cocoa? (Bon Appetit)

Adam Ragusea shares the secret origin of buttermilk.

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Share

Want To Donate Just Once?