Because we are gracious and kind here at Wonkette, we try to avoid engaging in too much schadenfreude over Trump voters getting punished with exactly what they voted for, no matter how poetic it may be. After all, we don’t actually want people to lose their health care or their family members or significant others, we don’t want them to lose their bargaining rights, we don’t want them to lose their jobs and we don’t want them to get black lung. We don’t just vote for people we like to have nice things, we vote for people we hate to have them, too!

Really, that is kind of the difference between us and Republicans. They get excited over the idea of people they don’t like being hurt by their votes, while we hope that our votes will make their lives so much better that they will see the light and become, you know, a little less terrible. After all, some of us (not me, thank goodness) do have to live with them.

That being said, it’s worth acknowledging the way that Trump’s policies have hurt people, including those who voted for him.

They Thought It Was Just Going To Be The Criminals

One of the most common stories we’ve seen this year has been those who voted for Trump being shocked to see their loved ones and their workers deported, because they had it in their heads that he was only going to be going after “the worst of the worst.”

In Trump’s defense, he never actually said this. The point was always that he claimed that all undocumented immigrants were “the worst of the worst” and deserved to be separated from their families and thrown in terrible prisons in countries they’ve never been to before. I thought that was fairly obvious, but they did not!

“It’s crazy that this is happening. It’s just crazy that this is even allowed in this country. That’s the problem. It shouldn’t even be thought that this should be OK,” husband and Trump voter Jim Brown told CBS affiliate KMOV after his green-card-holding wife — who moved to the US from Ireland at the age of 11 — was detained over a bad $25 check she wrote over a decade ago.

Similarly, Jose Ceballos, the mayor of Coldwater, Kansas, a green card holder and a Republican, now risks deportation over having voted illegally every year since 1991 in the last three elections (in which he voted for Trump).

Then there are folks like this guy who didn’t totally realize that deporting all of the undocumented immigrants meant that he would lose his workers.

That’s Not What He Meant When He Said He Loved ‘Beautiful, Clean Coal’

This past election, Donald Trump won the state of West Virginia with about 70 percent of the vote — and won every county in the state. We can only assume that this happened with the votes of more than a few coal miners.

Naturally, the Trump administration has repaid them by refusing to implement a Biden-era rule to set silica exposure limits that would have saved lives and prevented mine workers from getting black lung and other conditions caused by silica. Black lung is a horrible disease we would not wish on our worst enemy, but a whole lot of people in West Virginia seem to have decided it was preferable to, I don’t know, leaving trans people alone to live their lives, I guess. That’s pretty sad!

Wait, There’s Not A Special Trump Voter Exception For Losing Food Stamps And Health Care?

Well, they did. Source: r/LeopardsAteMyFace

This should not have been a surprise! Source: r/LeopardsAteMyFace

She doesn’t work for DEI! r/LeopardsAteMyFace

Tigers Love Tasty Faces, Too!

Please note the tattoo of Joe Exotic’s face on

Hey! Remember the Tiger King? Like good ol’ Joe Exotic, from the early COVID times? Well, for years now, he’s been very MAGA, we can assume because his desire to continue to keep exotic large cats as pets vastly outweighed any solidarity he might feel towards the LGBTQ community as a gay man. Also because of how he is in prison and Trump seems to have a bit of a tendency to reward those who kiss his ass with pardons.

Alas, not only has he not managed to get a pardon, his new husband, Jorge Marquez Flores, whom he married in prison last November, was deported to Mexico this past May. Since then, Mr. Exotic has pleaded with Trump to bring his man home to him, but to no avail.

It’s like the man has no sense of extremely tacky person solidarity!

The Leopard Queen

We come not to rehabilitate Marjorie Taylor Greene (not even remotely!), but merely to use her as an example of yet another person who has found herself betrayed by Donald Trump for the crime of publicly disagreeing with him.

Since doing so, mostly on the subject of the Epstein Files, Greene has found herself on the other end of some fairly serious threats to herself and her family from those as devoted as she once once — and with literally zero support from her former leader, who did not give a flying fuck about that. She discovered that her previously unwavering loyalty had earned her no points with His Orangeness, or with followers who were far more willing to just give up on the whole Epstein thing at his request. Hell, even the QAnon crowd has turned on her, deciding that there was never anything to this whole “sex trafficking” thing to begin with and that it only ever mattered to the extent that they could pretend it was all just a bunch of pizza-eating Democrats.

Lots of people seem to think that this is all part of a nefarious master plan to run for President in 2028. I don’t think so! Both because I think if that were the case, she would have pulled this shit way later in his term and because I think she is/was a true believer. Like, she’s not that swift, and she’s an objectively terrible person, but she’s sincere about it?

We wish her continued travel on the path of righteousness — yeah yeah, we know, it’s unlikely. But you didn’t see “Woke Bill Kristol” coming either. Times are weird!