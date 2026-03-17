Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
4hEdited

The number one thing that people do not understand is just how a progressive taxation system works.

“If I make more I’ll be in a higher tax bracket and take home less”

Absolute nonsense.

The higher tax brackets only attach to the first dollar EXCEEDING THE limit. So even if earnings over 3 million got taxed at an 80% rate and you made 3 million and one dollars you would take home 3 million (subject to other taxes) and 20 cents. The additional utility is that much more limited to you than a person who only makes thirty thousand per year.

Where we really need to start looking in the great socialist utopia is wealth taxes: as the overwhelming majority of the douchebag billionaire bros borrow against on paper stock holdings, live off that, count as investment losses and pay zero dollars in taxes.

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Rooster Cogburn's avatar
Rooster Cogburn
4h

Remember when Shrub heard the woman who said that she worked three jobs and thought "what a great country".

Louis XIV couldn't have said it better

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