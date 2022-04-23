Hello!

Happy Weekend! What have we got for you today? It is Shelley Winters, whom I adore, pouring a drink over the head of British actor Oliver Reed (whom I think I mostly just know from Tommy and Burnt Offerings , a movie in which Bette Davis wears many bedazzled eye patches) for being a sexist asshat.



Shelly Winters Dumps Her Drink All Over Oliver Reed | Carson Tonight Show youtu.be

Honestly we do not talk enough about Shelley Winters and how she was just fucking great. A+ grand dame guignol period.

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Hurricane!

9. DeSantis Spox Finally Explains What She Thinks Critical Race Theory Is

8. Here's Rudy Giuliani Singing A Song With 'Bone' In The Title On 'The Masked Singer,' NSFW

7. Wonkette Easter Parade Superstar Extravaganza!

6. LIVE: Your White House Press Briefing, And Also VP Kamala Harris Talking About Space

5. Fake Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Shares Fake Concerns About ‘Parental Rights’ With Her Fox News Buddies

4. Don't Know What You Got Till It's Gone!

3. Call This Michigan State Senator A Groomer Again. She Dares You.

2. Satanic Venom, Demon Clones And Other Normal Things The Right's Been On About This Week

1. What The Hell Is Happening Here, Tucker Carlson?

