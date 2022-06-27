It seems most Americans aren’t keen on our Robed Masters stripping away our rights. According to a new Marist poll, 56 percent of voters oppose the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A whopping 88 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents oppose the forced birth ruling. Just 20 percent of Republicans oppose the decision, but that’s somewhat significant considering GOP candidates have mostly given up on crossover appeal and rely on running up the score among GOP voters.

PREVIOUSLY: Everybody Pretty Sure Supreme Court Worthless, Illegitimate, Full Of Sh*t, Not Their Real Dad

Voters are very concerned about Justice Clarence Thomas’s ominous warning that the Court should reconsider past rulings regarding contraception access, same-sex marriage, and even same-sex relationships.

Conservative talk show host Joe Scarborough outright described this as “fascism" and denounced the Court as radical.

“"We have to believe what these radicals are saying. We should have believed it before. We need to believe it now. They’re telling you now they’re coming for your contraception; they’re going after Griswold; they’re going after marriage equality." --@joenbc” — Morning Joe (@Morning Joe) 1656328412

Again, a “notable” 18 percent of Republicans worry that other rights are on the Court’s chopping block. Sixty-three percent of women and 49 percent of men fear that overturning Roe was just the beginning.

Whatever credibility the Court still had went up in flames last week, as 57 percent of Americans believe overturning Roe was a political action and not rooted in any sort of impartial reading of the law. However, Republicans have long gambled on voters prioritizing the economy over the Supreme Court’s assault on a free society. It looks like that was a bad bet — 63 percent of registered voters say overturning Roe will make them more likely to vote in the upcoming midterms. To be clear, that's 78 percent of Democrats who are more motivated, versus 54 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of independents. A CBS/YouGov poll backs this up: the ruling has proven more motivating for Democrats than Republicans, who we assume are content to just gloat while laughing maniacally.

This is huge because the party that’s out of power usually has the motivation advantage. However, Democrats are only technically “in power” right now; it’s the radical right-wing theocrats posing as a judicial body who apparently determine which Americans are actually free.

Some more good news: 51 percent of voters now claim they are more likely to vote for congressional candidates who’d support legislation restoring the protections Roe provided. Only 36 percent of voters would definitely vote against a candidate who’d advance reproductive freedom.

Back in April, Republicans had an unprecedented three-point advantagein the congressional generic ballot. Post -Dobbs , that’s now swung 10 points in the Democrats’ direction. Voters favor Democratic candidates 48 percent to 41 percent. Democrats had an eight-point advantage when they crushed Republicans in 2018. It dropped to three points in 2020 when Democrats lost seats. We have to overcompensate for gerrymandered fuckery, but we're heading in the right direction.

"With the midterm elections less than five months away, the decision by SCOTUS has sent shockwaves through the electorate," says Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. "Men are +12 points and women are +18 points more likely to support congressional candidates who pledge to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade. Digging deeper, 63% of women, including 74% of suburban women, are also concerned that the Court’s decision is a harbinger of things to come."

Public confidence in the Supreme Court has dropped to a dismal 39 percent, but nonetheless, 54 percent of Americans oppose expanding the Court to include more judges who aren’t fascists. Unfortunately, without major reform, we’re stuck with this unaccountable Court for decades. That means freedom's best defense is for voters to keep the executive and legislative branches under Democratic control.

[ Marist ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?