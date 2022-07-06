Axios reports this morning that congressional Republicans are promising to take revenge if they are fortunate enough to win/steal back control of one or both houses of Congress in November. Nobody can say Republicans don't continually show us who they really are. They're mad at Democrats and the two remaining honest House Republicans, both of whom sit on the House January 6 Select Committee, for investigating and exposing what happened that day and in the surrounding months, when Donald Trump attempted to overthrow America, and a whole shitload of his loyal asslickers — some of them in Congress! — tried to help.

So they're gonna make 'em pay!

Key House Republicans are threatening to subpoena records of the Jan. 6 committee if the GOP retakes the majority next year — an escalation of the party's effort to undercut the investigation's findings.

They're going to steal the evidence? Is that what they're saying? Have House Republicans rented one of those big PODS or something? Are they going to put it in the driveway at Mar-a-Lago where Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger can't get to it? Please 'splain.

Ever since the Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed GOP members of Congress — including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) — Republicans have been threatening unspecified subpoenas in retaliation.

They don't even know what they want to subpoena, do they? Probably any emails where somebody does Critical Race Theory or the committee makes plans to meet up for drinks at a drag show.

While Republicans have been eager to move beyond what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, many want to use a GOP-controlled majority to frame their own narrative of what happened that day — and also raise questions about the Jan. 6 committee's work and spending.

Lotta funny words Axios used there when the verb "lie" would have sufficed. They want to lie to the American people, like their shithole savior Trump has been doing about the election he lost.

These are words:

"When Republicans retake the majority, we will exercise our oversight responsibilities including subpoena authority to review all transcripts and information that the committee has access to in order to identify the truth," a senior GOP staffer on the House Administration Committee told Axios.

Sure, OK.

Axios mentions that some Republicans want to find ways to "prove" Cassidy Hutchinson is a liar — you know, Cassidy Hutchinson, who's worked with all of them for years, who worked for Steve Scalise before she worked in the White House. It says GOP Rep. Jim Banks, a seditionist Kevin McCarthy wanted to put on the January 6 committee to make it more seditious, has fired off a letter to Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas asking for DHS to look at White House records to verify people were even where Hutchinson said they were during different times she referenced in her testimony. We're sure that'll go somewhere and Banks isn't just wasting all our fucking time.

Axios also notes that if Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson doesn't lose in November and if Republicans retake the Senate, he'll probably do some real dumb fuckin' shit in the Senate about "what Nancy Pelosi knew, when she knew it" regarding January 6. (Axios says it nicer than that because Axios is lame.)

As Johnson said to CNN back in January:

"There's a larger story to be told about January 6. The House committee's not interested in looking at it. I mean they're not asking what Nancy Pelosi knew, when she knew it," Johnson said, even though Pelosi does not oversee the day-to-day operations of the Capitol Police. "So, yeah, I think the American public needs a full accounting."



Johnson, who has downplayed Trump's role in the attack, said: "My questions by and large have not been answered."

As the old expression goes, there are stupid questions and there are stupid senators, and the Venn diagram of all that is Ron Johnson's stupid mouth.

Briefly, in other January 6 Select Committee news, it's just been reported that former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone will go under the committee's knife behind closed doors this Friday. It will be videotaped, so hopefully that means we can all binge-watch his testimony like a common "Stranger Things" at a later date.

Meanwhile, the committee will have its next public hearing on July 12. Dunno what that's going to entail, but it was also reported yesterday that former Trump deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews was subpoenaed and has agreed to testify at some point.

So lots of things happening, and lots of things to make seditious House Republicans stew and rage and throw ketchup-smeared dishes at the wall, like their dumb fucking leader does.

[ Axios / CNN ]

