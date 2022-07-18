Yep, it’s time for yet another one of Fox News's Maria Bartiromo’s spontaneous wellness checks on President Joe Biden. During yesterday’s "Sunday Morning Futures,” she asked GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, to baselessly speculate on Biden’s health. Considering he said with a straight face that Donald Trump was in peak physical condition, you can’t actually trust anything that comes out of this hack’s mouth, but Bartiromo teed him up anyway.

BARTIROMO: Congressman, there were signs that Joe Biden was declining during the 2020 campaign. I mean, let’s face it, he stayed in the basement the whole time during, during the campaign. So who knew what when?

Biden was social distancing during a global pandemic. There was no conspiracy, just a basic regard for public health. But Bartiromo has nonetheless concluded that Biden’s rapidly deteriorating, and she added without a shred of evidence, "Are they hiding this and feeding him drugs to allow him to function?”

BARTIROMO: I know he goes home to Delaware a lot more than any other president.

That’s probably because he’s the first president from Delaware. Donald Trump visited Florida so often an obliging press called Mar-a-Lago the “winter White House.” Frequent travel isn’t a common sign of fragile health. Wasn’t she just complaining that he spent the 2020 campaign in the basement?

BARTIROMO: So I guess my question is, what did Obama know? What did Jill Biden know? And who’s running the White House right now? And are they covering up for these mental issues?

This hack hosts a news program.

Jackson eagerly ran with the “Biden’s all but dead” conspiracy baton.

JACKSON: Who’s really pulling the strings? Who’s running the country right now? We don’t really know the answer to that. We don’t know if it’s Susan Rice or Ron Klain or if it’s Joe Biden or who it is. But somebody else is doing this. They’re doing exactly what you said. They’re rolling him out at specific times during the day.



He’s got good days and bad days? Good, you know, and whether or not they have him on drugs, I don’t know. They’re drugs out there that can increase your alertness and your memory and things of that nature, you know, and cover stuff like this up temporarily. So I’m sure some of that’s going on as well. But we don’t know because his physician hasn’t stood up and took the questions that I took when I was Trump’s physician and answered those questions.

Biden’s personal physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, has been transparent about the president’s health . Jackson, however, frequently shared the most transparent lies about Trump’s overall fitness. He raved about President Klan Robe’s “great genes” and suggested that if he didn’t subsist on a diet of Big Macs and Diet Cokes, he "might live to be 200 years old.”

Bartiromo doesn’t extend Vice President Kamala Harris the basic courtesy of making her a contender for “secret White House puppet master.” Bumping her out of the top four is Brian Deese, director of the White House Economic Council. That’s cold.

Jackson received a harsh email from Barack Obama in 2020 when he tweeted bullshit about Biden’s health, but Jackson refused to respond, like a coward, and just continued his partisan quackery. Sunday, he tweeted a video of himself wielding two AR-15s, one aimed at harmless birds in the sky and the other at his foot.

“I will NEVER give up my firearms. I will NEVER surrender my AR-15. If Democrats want to push an insane gun-grab, they can COME AND TAKE IT!” — Ronny Jackson (@Ronny Jackson) 1658098449

He said, “I have message for the Biden administration. If you’re thinking of taking our ARs, you can start here in Texas. On behalf of all the law-abiding gun owners in Texas, I just want to say come and get it!”

If “law-abiding” gun owners vow to mow down anyone who passes a law restricting access to their death machines, they are no longer “law-abiding” citizens. They could be threatening domestic terrorism.

Jackson seems like he’s the one who’s mentally declined significantly since 2020.

