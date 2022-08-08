Recent polls show incumbent Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock with as much as a nine-point lead over Abby Normal’s brain recipient Herschel Walker. Hooray! Unfortunately, those polls all have incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp narrowly leading future president of the world Stacey Abrams.

From Business Insider:

In [one] poll, nine-in-ten Democrats (90%) were lined up behind Warnock, while Walker earned the support of 77% of Republicans; 10% of Republican respondents crossed over to support Warnock over Walker in the survey.

Yes, a whopping 10 percent of Republicans believe Herschel Walker isn’t fit to serve in the Senate, presumably because they’ve seen video of him speaking.

Like so:

"So, I saw some headlines couple days ago claiming Herschel Walker agreed to debate Warnock. He did nothing of the sort, if you listened close. He set out a list of conditions. Now he is out with a new statement. Doesn't sound like he wants to do anything like a "debate" to me."

Predictably, Walker has a tremendous 28 point lead among voters in rural areas whose traditional values draw them to the guy with multiple secret kids and a history of domestic violence charges. But Warnock is killing it in the suburbs and urban areas.



Kemps leads Abrams by a single percentage point, 45 to 44 percent. Abrams has 92 percent of Democratic voters, while 87 percent of Republicans back Kemp. That’s not terrible for the governor, considering Donald Trump instigated a bitter and ultimately failed primary challenge against him.

Warnock is beating Walker among independents 44 to 35 percent, but Kemp is crushing Abrams among that demo by 20 points. There’s probably a combination of factors at play here: Walker is comically incompetent, while Kemp, who has no secret children, has only improved his standing among indies thanks to Trump’s vendetta against him. He hardly deserves a medal for refusing to (illegally) reject Joe Biden’s win, but that’s enough for membership in what passes for the GOP’s "Team Normal. “

Right-leaning indies can comfortably believe Kemp is not in the same camp as Marjorie Taylor Greene, who campaigned against him. This isn’t entirely true, of course: Kemp’s COVID-19 response was what the Bulwark’s Tim Miller described as “Ron DeSantis-esque without the attention.” He also gleefully signed the Republicans’ voter suppression bill and supports the state’s draconian abortion ban — the deceptively named Georgia LIFE Act, which a majority of Georgians opposes.

Abrams vowed to overturn the LIFE Act if elected, and called out Kemp on CNNas a singular threat to Georgia women’s health and safety.

"I would tell anyone, whether you're a business or a citizen thinking about being in Georgia, to take into very real consideration the danger that Brian Kemp poses to the life and welfare of women in this state."

Abrams, the daughter of not one but two ministers, has responded brilliantly to the abortion debate, finding the most eloquent way of saying it’s “none of your business!”

"While your faith tradition may tell you that you personally do not want to make that choice, it is not my right as a Christian to impose that value system on someone else. Because the value that should overhang everything is the right to make our own decisions, the free will that the God I believe in gave us."

Republicans and their right-wing media attack squad have spent the past four years smearing Abrams as a radical left socialist who will enslave white people and force them to build statues in her honor. Kemp has openly described his campaign as a “Stop Stacey” movement with the primary goal of keeping her out of the governor’s mansion and eventually the White House.

Warnock is currently seen as less a direct threat, so some Republicans feel they can safely vote against creating a walking punchline US senator. Let them believe that if it keeps his numbers where they are now.

However, the polls that show Kemp narrowly leading Abrams are based on certain turnout assumptions. Last week's Kansas abortion vote dispelled a lot of conventional wisdom about midterm elections. Reproductive freedom is on the ballot, and Republicans might find it harder to “Stop Stacey” than they’d hoped.

