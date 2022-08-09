The reactions to Donald Trump's first brush with the slightest modicum of accountability for his loser life of crime are getting more and more hysterical. You know that thing where a taller person holds their hand against the head of an angry shorter person and the angry shorter person is just punching at the air, punching, punching, punching, but they can't make contact, on account of how they're too short and also not strong enough?

That's basically every white Aryan fascist dork right now.

So of course, we're getting some major toddler meltdown behavior from Charlie Kirk, who appears to the naked eye to be the living fulfillment of that thing your mom always said about how if you keep making that face, it's gonna get stuck like that.

Hi, Charlie Kirk, hiiiiiiiii.

At the risk of people thinking our headline is misleading and that Charlie Kirk personally thinks he's going to raid people in retaliation for the FBI raiding his beloved shit-daddy, he wants Republican attorneys general to do it. Why? To show 'em!

CHARLIE KIRK (HOST): Okay. The question is then what do we do about it? We talked about what exactly happened. Why now? How do we respond? Now, this might be considered to be a — this might by some people be considered a radical proposition. I don't care. But it's lawful and it's necessary. So you guys can go to Republican AGs dot com and there are one two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 Republican attorney generals across the country.



And I'm going to say this plainly and bluntly. Raids must be met with raids.

That'll show 'em!

They raid Donald Trump's home. Well, why don't you go raid BLM for burning down a billion dollars worth of property in the summer of 2020?

First, find BLM's address! Haha, you have already lost.

We don't have the energy to comment on the way Kirk hallucinates about the summer of 2020, like most white men of his general type do. We get it guys, you saw Black people on TV and it scared you.

They raid Donald Trump, why don't you go raid Planned Parenthood for all of their, let's just say, very revealing crimes that was revealed five or six years ago on camera.

Haha, stupid piece of shit forgot the conspiracy theory about baby parts flea markets those obvious liars made up. Stupid piece of shit, can't even remember the rightwingers' own completely manufactured conspiracy theory about Planned Parenthood baby parts, fuck, what a stupid piece of shit .

But sure! Raid Planned Parenthood for "made-up baby parts scandal Charlie Kirk can't even remember." Winner winner!

They raid Donald Trump. Why does George Soros get away with everything he's doing funding attorney generals offices?

LOLOL when in doubt, just say the name of the Jewish billionaire guy none of these morons could even pick out of a lineup.

Please remember that this is how Charlie Kirk is going to stick it to the FBI . By raiding known federal agencies Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood, and George Soros.

To be fair, nobody has ever said Charlie Kirk is a bright boy. Or a handsome boy or a good boy or a gonna break all the girls' hearts one day boy.

And they might say, Well, Charlie, we must follow the rule of law. I totally agree. It must be lawful. It must be warranted. But you must have the courage to do this.

Just like the lawful and literally warranted search of Mar-a-Lago.

I am no longer going to tolerate Republican attorney generals sitting on their hands while the Democrats commit these crimes.

Uh oh, Charlie, you gonna be the boss of the Republican AGs now?

Forget the FBI. Okay, the Federal Bureau of Investigation. We got to hold them accountable, dismantle, defund the FBI, put them all in prison.

deFyNd thHa pOlIc#1E!

We have twenty-seven Republican attorney generals right now that need to be authorizing raids against all the RICO operations of the criminals in the Democrat Party.

What RICOs? Oh just all of 'em!

Who? Start with BLM. We know they've laundered money. We can see it on their 990 forms. They paid themselves and their family members very well.



How about Marc Elias' role in the illegal funding of the 2020 election? Get a little creative, Republican attorney generals.



They just raided Donald Trump's home. You want action, everybody in the audience? You got twenty-seven Republican attorney generals that are sitting idly by.

And now we are just huffing paint.

If you'd like a bonus, here's Charlie with Newt Gingrich, who's looking like fuckin' Lady Elaine Fairchilde after a 72-hour Metamucil and Boone's Farm bender. They're having a very serious conversation about how the FBI probably planted evidence at Mar-a-Lago. You know, because it's such a stretch to think there might be evidence of crimes all over that man's personal space. Their dicks are also really Viagra-ed out for their new conspiracy about all the new IRS agents gonna come get 'em, and Merrick Garland is evil, and Christopher Wray is evil, and Liz Cheney is evil, and WAAAAAH HILLARY CLINTON!!!!!!1 and WAAAAAAAAH HUNTER BIDEN!!11!!!1!! and WAAAAAAAAH NOBODY WILL PAY ANY ATTENTION TO US WAAAAAAAAH! and all of this is just like Hitler because here's why.

Whatever happens, kids, remember to laugh at these people uproariously and often. Jesus likes to hear you laugh.

OPEN THREAD.

