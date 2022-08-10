We’re now on Day Three of what Republicans consider the “darkest day in America.” Donald Trump and his MAGA cult are still traumatized, we guess, from the FBI’s brazen daylight home invasion or, more accurately, perfectly legal search of his gaudy crime palace.

In his sob story statement, Trump whined that "Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton promptly returned about $28,000 worth of furnishings (not exactly antiques) to the National Park Service that they’d assumed were gifts but were actually intended for the White House. Hillary was very polite about it.

“All of these items were considered gifts to us,” Hillary Clinton said in 2001, according the Post . She added, “That’s what the permanent record of the White House showed. … But if there is a different intent, we will certainly honor the intention of the donor.”

Trump, who signed a 2018 law making the removal of classified documents a felony, left the White House with literal boxes of them, which is a national security risk. There was no such danger from the sofas, easy chair, ottoman, lamps, and needlepoint rug that the Clintons mistakenly took with them and then returned within a month.

But her emails! Yes, Trump is still lying about Hillary Clinton’s online crime spree.

Trump claimed in 2016 that Clinton "had her emails — 33,000 emails — acid washed. The most sophisticated person never heard about acid washing. Acid washing is a very expensive process and that’s to really get rid of them.” That was a lie. According to the FBI, Clinton’s tech team used BleachBit, a free software program that does not use chemicals.

Mike Pence also lied and said the FBI had recovered "more than 15,000 additional emails dealing with national security” that she hadn’t already turned over to the State Department. FBI Director James Comey had said only three of those were classified at the time.

The whole absurd scandal was that Clinton used a personal email account on a private email server when she was secretary of State ... just like her predecessor Colin Powell. (He used AOL, LOL!) Trump’s second secretary of State Mike Pompeo frequently mixed personal and professional email. Nonetheless, Republicans made out like Hillary was reckless and irresponsible, while somehow suggesting Donald Trump as the safer alternative. This made zero sense. My position was that if Hillary Clinton had her own email server, it was probably fine. You could trust her judgment. She’s like my wife, who convinced me to stop buying airline travel insurance (“it’s a scam!”). Trump is like the guy in high school who says only nerds wear seat belts when they drive. He ended up on the yearbook’s "In Memoriam” page.

But the Hillary haters wanted her in chains, like Marley’s ghost who had a private email server. Trump’s deranged supporters would chant, “Lock her up!” as if Hillary’s emails were why all those factories closed in rural Ohio. This was a full year after Clinton had already apologized for hurting America with her emails.

“As I look back at it now, even though it was allowed, I should have used two accounts. That was a mistake. I’m sorry about that. I take responsibility."

Trump has never taken responsibility for anything in his miserable existence.

We can’t forget how during their seconds debate, just days after the "Access Hollywood" tape, Trump regained the trust of Bible Belt voters when he vowed to throw a 70-year-old woman in prison for the high crime of uterus possession.

TRUMP: If I win, I’m going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation, because there’s never been so many lies, so much deception ... The people of this country are furious. In my opinion, the people that have been long-term workers at the FBI are furious.



CLINTON: It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country.



TRUMP: Because you’d be in jail.

Whenever Republicans go on about the supposed “persecution" of a former president, remember that Trump directly threatened a former secretary of State, US senator, and first lady. Republicans lapped it up.

It should piss everyone off when Trump says that “absolutely nothing has happened to hold [Clinton] accountable.” There was a lengthy FBI investigation, which thanks to FBI Director James Comey’s self-important blundering most likely cost her the presidency. The nation, the entire free world, was held accountable, and we’re still paying the price.

