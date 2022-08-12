Poor Donald Trump! He's having the worst week ever thanks to the Radical Democrat Witch Hunt. It's no wonder the old guy is confused about WHAT IS LIBRARY?

President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!

Oh, but Your Wonkette is silly on Fridays! Because we come here not to praise Caesar, but to bury his sorry orange ass under a mountain of delicious schadenfreude. So, let's dig in!

Monday: RAID!

On Monday, a couple dozen plain clothes FBI agents showed up at Mar-a-Lago with a duly signed warrant and seized some number of boxes of classified items . "These are dark times for the Nation as my beautiful home is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he screeched , alerting the world to the ongoing raid.

Republicans immediately shouted as one that "if they can do it to a former president, they can do it to you." So, let that be a lesson to you, kids, don't take home classified documents from work and stash them in a closet in the basement of your golf club.

Tuesday: Hand Over Those Tax Returns, Asshole!

On Tuesday the DC Court of Appeals ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee can get Trump's business and personal tax returns. A mere three years after Chair Richie Neal requested them from IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, citing §6103 of the Internal Revenue Code, under which Richie was unambiguously entitled to get them, Trump's going to have to hand them over. Womp womp.

Wednesday: Taking the Fifth 'Like the Mob"

"You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" Trump arglebargled on the campaign trail in 2016.

Oh, what a difference six years make! On Wednesday, Trump lost his longstanding bid to avoid testifying in the New York Attorney General's investigation of his hinky real estate valuations . He reportedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination hundreds of times. But now that's not mob shit, it's GOOD, see ?

I once asked, "If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?" Now I know the answer to that question. When your family, your company, and all the people in your orbit have become the targets of an unfounded, politically motivated Witch Hunt supported by lawyers, prosecutors, and the Fake News Media, you have no choice. If there was any question in my mind, the raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, on Monday by the FBI, just two days prior to this deposition, wiped out any uncertainty. I have absolutely no choice because the current Administration and many prosecutors in this Country have lost all moral and ethical bounds of decency.

Whiiiiiiiiiine!

Thursday: The Plot SHE THICKENS! And NUKES!

Just when the Gippers were settling in to a storyline of the jackbooted FBI escalating to "raid" when they could just have asked for the stuff, or even asked for a subpoena, CNN broke the news that there had been a subpoena issued in May or even earlier for the documents, and that lawyers from the Justice Department had flown down to Mar-a-Lago and been shown classified documents retained by Trump. And instead of saying, "Yikes, please take this stuff, we must have kept it by accident," they said, "Nope, you can't have it." Slight paraphrase.

A mere three hours later, Attorney General Merrick Garland called Trump's bluff and asked the court to release the warrant and inventory of documents taken during the raid.

And then the Washington Post broke the news that there might have been classified documents pertaining to nuclear secrets in the documents Trump was storing in the basement and refusing to hand over.

Friday: Just Some Light ESPIONAGE!

The Wall Street Journal was first to get its hands on the warrant and the inventory and reported that FBI agents "removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities." And, while Trump's apparatchiks admit this looks bad, they insist that the government is acting like the Gestapo because Trump was "negotiating the return" of the documents.

And now Breitbart's got the warrant and the charge is under Section 18 USC 793 , AKA the Espionage Act , as predicted by independent journalist Marcy Wheeler earlier this week. Update: Here's the warrant!

“Breitbart reveals that the Former President is under investigation for violating the Espionage Act. 18 USC 793. 10 year penalties for each document.” — emptywheel (@emptywheel) 1660329445

Have the best weekend ever, Mister President. We know you will .

Number one, it was all declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to “seize” anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. It was in secured storage, with an additional lock put on as per their request. They could have had it anytime they wanted—and that includes LONG ago. ALL THEY HAD TO DO WAS ASK. The bigger problem is, what are they going to do with the 33 million pages of documents, many of which are classified, that President Obama took to Chicago?

LOL.

A marvelous end of the week for the rest of us, we'll see you for cocktails soonest!

