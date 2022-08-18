LATE BREAKING NEWS UPDATE!

On Tuesday, we wonksplained that Allen Weisselberg, longtime CFO of the Trump Organization, was apparently likely to plead guilty today (Thursday) in the case of all the hinky tax shit he and the Trump Organization apparently cooked up for their own benefit. There are 10 counts in the original indictment that name both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization, and then five more just for him. The counts had names like "SCHEME TO DEFRAUD IN THE FIRST DEGREE."

And if you want to read about all the goodies Weisselberg got out of this deal, click where we said "hinky tax shit," because we went all through it there. It involved free apartments and Mercedes-Benzes and all kinds of tax avoidance and so on and so forth.

In that post on Tuesday, we said Weisselberg was still unlikely to flip on Donald Trump or the Trump Organization, because that's what all the reporting that day said. We made fun of how this would mean the 75-year-old Weisselberg would become a felon, and all for what? To go down with the ship for a pockmarked loser, like Trump, who is literally God's biggest mistake? "Imagine not being willing to flip on literally the most worthless human currently alive in the entire United States," we wrote.

Well, Wonkette does not have any basis for suggesting that OUR HUMBLE WORDS moved Allen Weisselberg in his heart, but the NEW reporting says actually Weisselberg is planning to testify against the Trump Organization, and will say that today when he pleads:

“Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes https: //t.co/7DS2UeUE1E” — Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1660770209

Uh oh, Allen Weisselberg! Congratulations on your new set of balls, allegedly!

Victoria Bekiempis reports at Rolling Stone that "if called," Weisselberg will testify against Donald Trump's companies.

ALLEN WEISSELBERG , THE Trump Organization ’s finance chief, will say in Manhattan court Thursday that he conspired with several of the ex-president’s companies when he pleads guilty to state tax crimes, two sources familiar with the case tell Rolling Stone .



As part of Weisselberg’s plea deal, he has agreed to testify against The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation at trial, which is scheduled for October.



If called to the witness stand during trial, Weisselberg will provide testimony that is the same as what he admits to in court this week, the source said.

Well, that is certainly better than Weisselberg just saying he is guilty and going to jail for Trump like some kind of loser, even if it was only likely to be for about 100 days.

However, it doesn't sound like full cooperation, beyond his testimony in the trial over the indictments that currently exist. But maybe that might be enough, at least for these purposes:

Weisselberg will not go beyond his testimony to help the criminal probe, one of the sources said. Still, his potential testimony could pose a severe threat to Trump’s companies. This possible testimony, which allegedly implicates Trump’s businesses, could be key to prosecutors’ securing a guilty verdict against these companies. When a company is found to have engaged in criminal conduct, significant fines can pile up quickly — potentially leading to its demise.

Rolling Stone is careful to remind us that if Trump's companies are found guilty, that does not mean Trump himself is going to get LOCK HER UPPED.

It's just that this business he has spent his life building inherited from his Daddy and drove into the ground could officially die a hilarious death, just like everything else the stale urinal cake loser man touches.

So that is your Allen Weisselberg update. We suppose we won't find out officially if Weisselberg agrees to say out loud that he conspired with Trump's companies in a criminal way until he goes into the courtroom, but if that's exactly what happens, then hooray, add another terrible thing to the worst month of Donald Trump's life SO FAR.

UPDATE: He did the thing. Pleaded guilty to 15 counts. Will have to testify truthfully against Trump companies.

[ Rolling Stone ]

