Republican Tudor Dixon — an actual person, not the lead in a spy thriller — believes she can unseat Michigan’s badass Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. However, polls are shaking their head at her like my aunt when she’s had enough of your nonsense.

An AARP Michigan survey of likely voters has Whitmer leading Dixon 51 to 46 percent. Whitmer has a 17-point lead among women voters, while 52 percent of men prefer Dixon. Normally, male stupidity would doom us all, but Dixon's seven-point edge is less than Donald Trump’s 11-point margin in that demo. Whitmer overperforms Joe Biden among women, and they are also a larger share of the electorate. This is all good pro-democracy math.

Dixon also manages just 50 percent of voters without a college degree. Whitmer is not far behind with 46 percent. Whitmer’s approval is at 51 percent, 10 points higher than Biden. She’s outperforming Biden among voters under 50, independents, and even Democrats. Sorry, Joe, but it’s actually a good thing that voters aren’t applying their dissatisfaction with the president to all Democrats.

Whitmer's apparent ass-whooping is happening in an environment that would seem hostile to an incumbent and to Democrats in general: seventy-one percent of voters polled believe the country is headed in the wrong direction and 55 percent believe the same about Michigan. Fifty-seven percent aren’t crazy about the economy, either.

However, the Samuel Alito Supreme Court has dramatically shifted the dynamic of the race. Abortion now ties inflation and rising prices as the most important issues for Michigan voters. Abortion even edges out inflation as the most important issue for voters when picking their next governor.



Dixon is a forced-birth extremist who believes rape victims can find “healing” from carrying their pregnancies to term. She supports a 1931 Michigan law that would make abortion a felony, and she wouldn't answer directly when asked if she’d go full fascist like Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and suspend prosecutors who refuse to enforce these barbaric laws.

Dixon still has time to remind voters how unfit she is for office. Her first big choice was a running mate. She had until 5 p.m. Friday to choose someone almost as awful as she is, and she took it to the last possible second, like she was turning in a college midterm essay she’d copied about “The Bestest Republican Lieutenant Governor.”



According to Paul Eagan at the Detroit Free Press, "Some in Dixon’s camp would like the LG candidate to be from southeast MI, since Dixon is from Muskegon. Then there’s the question of finding a candidate who would be attractive/acceptable to moderates and independents in a general election (without) infuriating MAGA activists.”

Oh, baby, dream that dream! MAGA doesn’t want a candidate you can bring home to your moderate mother. Those days are over.

Dixon’s under-the-wire choice for lieutenant governor is former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron.

“Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy. Like me, Shane is concerned about the impact rising prices are having on our families,” Dixon stated.

They soon appeared together in a video that looked like they were promoting a Labor Day mattress sale.

“Shane Hernandez @Shernandez4rep and I today launched our campaign to defeat Gretchen Whitmer. United, we will win and repair the damage she has done to our families, students, and businesses.” — Tudor Dixon (@Tudor Dixon) 1660957307

Hernandez isn’t well known statewide, but what he lacks in “who the fuck are you?” he makes up for in actual legislative experience. Dixon has never held elected office, and Michigan governor definitely is one of those! Republican strategist Dennis Lennox considers Hernandez a “solid pick” with "authentic Tea Party street cred — Ultra-MAGA before there was such a thing.”

Michiganders shouldn’t trust Dixon and Hernandez with their vote OR to give them a good deal on a new mattress this Labor Day weekend.

