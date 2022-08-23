Kara McKinney is one of the current hosts on One America News. We don't know if she was homeschooled or if the OAN gig is her project for earning one of the merit badges for Fascist Jesus Scout, but it sure comes across that way. Every news report sounds like a book report for a self-published book called Gotcha, Libs! But it's fine, because since she works at OAN that probably means she's next in line to be Donald Trump's next lawyer or neurologist or whatever else he happens to need.

Point is, she's just great.

And during a report yesterday, she used a picture of actual Nazis doing an actual book burning while explaining the exact circumstances under which it's really great to ban books. She is mad about leftists saying rightwingers are the "real bookburners," when obviously it is the leftists who are always trying to cancel books for being racist. (She seems to believe the Left has banned To Kill A Mockingbird .) But then she explained when is the right time to ban books, after saying random words like "Saul Alinsky" that she obviously picked up from some very cool and smart people who went to real schools.

KARA MCKINNEY: Now, oftentimes many of us on the Right get so upset with the Left that we end up digging ourselves into a hole by just trying to argue the exact opposite of what they are. [...]



But that's not entirely accurate. I think banning pornographic books from school libraries is not only justifiable – it's the only moral option. It's our duty, in fact, to purge our schools of such filth.

See? If rightwing white fascists decide to ban a book it's good. And the only definition of "pornographic" that matters is theirs , so if they just decide it means anything that goes against white Nazi ideology, then so be it.

What's the difference between that and when leftists ban books for not being woke or something? Well here's the difference, according to McKinney:

MCKINNEY: Why is one good and the other bad?



Now, one might pause here and say that both are wrong because you can't legislate morality – which is hilarious and flat-out wrong, because every law from murder all the way down to what's a fair share to pay in taxes are all moral questions at their heart.



For too many years the Right has abandoned their moral high ground on such matters in order to accept the opposing side's lies about there being some magical value-neutral space to discuss important issues without any harkening back to religious or traditional principles. And all that did was create a vacuum of Judeo-Christian principles which was consequently filled by various leftwing ideologies masquerading as almost pseudo-religions at this point.

Lotta words when she could have just said something like "Whatever Christian fascists say goes and that they will decide what your morals will be, by force of law. Anyway, here's a picture of white Nazis banning books!

This next one is way simpler, a visit with old balls Dennis Prager. A caller wanted to know Prager's opinion of the old Kinder, Küche, Kirche slogan used during the German Empire, later adopted by the Nazis, which described their conception of a woman's role in society. (It translates as "children, kitchen, church" and it is misogynistic as fuck.)

And, well, Prager just wanted to clarify that just because the Nazis decided to adopt a slogan doesn't mean it's ALL bad. Sometimes people just have good taste in slogans, and if sometimes those people are Nazis, well, what can Dennis Prager possibly do about that.

DENNIS PRAGER: So, the fact that the Nazis adopted the slogan doesn't make the slogan all that bad. Church, children, and kitchen – they're pretty significant in life. I think it's even better than CEO in a sales department.

There you have it, saith Dennis Prager, whose German pronunciation is atrocious .

We'll bring you more examples of American white rightwingers being totally fine with literal Nazi stuff next time we find some, maybe later this afternoon, maybe sooner.

