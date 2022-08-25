Here is a period at the end of one specific sentence that's part of America's encyclopedia-length story about innocent people getting their faces blown off by guns, because America is too chickenshit of a country to do anything about the motherfucking guns. The garbage police chief for the independent school district (ISD) in Uvalde, Texas, Pete Arredondo, has been unanimously fired by the school board, three months to the day after the massacre that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers at the local elementary school.

Regular readers of the news will remember Arredondo as the one who just swears he wasn't in charge that day, so don't look at him, even though he was obviously in charge based on body cam footage, and also the one who made the decision that it was no longer an "active shooter" situation, despite the presence of a fairly active shooter.

And this douchebag couldn't even bother to show up for his getting-fired hearing. Instead, before the hearing, his lawyer released a 17-page Statement Of Whinyass (is that the legal term? we cannot remember) about why the hearing was unfair. It said the school board was not following the right procedures to fire him. It explained that actually Arredondo did an awesome job. It whined about a whole lot of other things, none of which probably will clear your personal bar for things you want to read today. It is seriously the 17 most tedious pages we have ever tried to skim. It is just blah blah blah blah blah .

This is the final whine, if you skip to the end like everyone else probably did:

“Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all backpay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded,” the statement concludes.

Well okeydoke, but still fired!

Also, "public lynching"? Are those the words we really want to be using here, considering the subject matter? We are just asking with a concerned look on our face!

Anyway, the statement from Arredondo's lawyer also said there were many death threats against him, citing that as another reason he could not be present for the hearing. Take that as you will.

The actual hearing to fire Arredondo was held in closed session, as per Texas law. His lawyer asked that the entire 17 pages of blah blah blah blah blah be read in that hearing. Judging by how the school board did not do that, we're going to mark their answer to that request down as "fuck off."

But oh what a scene there was outside the closed meeting! Click2Houston.com reports:

[A]bout 100 people, including relatives of the shooting victims, showed up for the vote. Many chanted “coward” and “no justice, no peace.” Four people spoke during a public comment period before the seven-member board went into closed session to deliberate Arredondo’s employment, criticizing the decision to not discuss the matter in front of the public.



“I hope they do right by us,” Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah Garcia was killed in the massacre, told other attendees as trustees met behind closed doors. [...]



As board members began discussing Arredondo, Felicha Lopez, whose son Xavier James Lopez was killed in the massacre, told people attending the meeting that the school board needed to “protect our kids” as she wiped tears from her face.

For much more about what's transpired over the last three months to bring us to Arredondo's firing, and for more on the various reports on the bunglefucked response to the Uvalde mass shooting, that Click2Houston link is pretty exhaustive.

As we said, this is just the end of one single sentence in America's long story of mass shootings. The firing of one small-town police chief for a small-town school district who by all objective accounts seriously screwed up the response to America's latest elementary school gun massacre isn't going to make a dent in America's long story of mass shootings, nor will it do jackshit to prevent the next one.



But this is something, we guess. Next maybe we can focus on guns haha just kidding we will never focus on guns.

[ CNN / Click2Houston / Statement of Whinyass ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?