Republicans need just one net Senate seat to regain the majority and magically end inflation through ongoing investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Hunter Biden’s laptop. They thought Arizona was an easy pickup. The Senate’s most useless Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema, had sabotaged most of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and slept on state Republicans passing voter suppression laws that could hobble Mark Kelly’s re-election prospects. Republicans even used her annoying pro-filibuster stance as a cudgel against Kelly, who’s hardly a radical socialist. He just believes in majority rule and minorities voting.

Nonetheless, former astronaut Kelly enjoys a commanding lead over big dull dud Blake Masters. A liberal fake news poll from … oh, wait … Fox News has Kelly at 50 percent to Masters’s 42 percent. An Arizona Republican pollster claims Kelly is stomping Masters by 10 points. We don’t want to jinx anything and say this looks in the bag, but Mitch McConnell’s already preparing for trash pickup. His super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, has cancelled almost $8 million in ads for the Arizona race. They were supposed to run in the fall, a somewhat critical period for a November midterm election.

PREVIOUSLY:

Soulless Automaton Blake Masters Will Most Likely Take On AZ Senator Mark Kelly

Blake Masters Here! Can You Tell Me What Abortion Position You Want Me To Adopt And I'll Adopt It?

This is perhaps another gift from Donald Trump, whose Big Lie vendetta arguably kept more formidable opponents out of the race. National party leaders liked term-limited Governor Doug Ducey, who isn’t one of Peter Thiel’s un-American Boy dolls, but Trump hates him because he acknowledged the reality that Joe Biden won Arizona.

According to the Federal Election Commission, Masters has raised just about $4 million during the election cycle, while Kelly has put away more than $54 million. Republican “megadonors” have reportedly read Masters the “riot act” and explained that he has to raise serious money or have the race called for Kelly as soon as polls closed. They might’ve also suggested he abandon the Lifetime movie serial killer vibe, we don't know. This is like when frustrated Republican strategists reminded Dr. Mehmet Oz that had to actually campaign during the general election. Maybe freak show amateurs aren’t the best candidates.

Extremism is not much of a virtue in an increasingly purple state. JD Vance might still be able to win in Ohio, but Arizonians appear to be clearly rejecting Masters. If you’ve seen his ads, it seems unlikely his numbers will improve the more voters get to know him.

Samuel Alito's Supreme Court denying half the nation bodily autonomy also has Masters on the defensive. He spent money he doesn’t have on a desperate ad where he lies about how he’s totally not a forced-birth extremist.



“@bgmasters Google is free, Blake.” — Blake Masters (@Blake Masters) 1661438771

The weirdo is playing with kids — who weren’t aborted! — and holding an Imperial TIE Fighter toy from Star Wars . That’s one of the bad guy’s ships. He might as well just wear a Stormtrooper costume.

It was laughably obvious when Masters’s most repulsive forced-birth positions were scrubbed from his website, but to either his credit or colossal stupidity, he d idn’t let an intern take the fall.

A person close to Masters told CNN that the Republican candidate designs, codes and updates his website himself – and that his recent updates to the abortion section reflect his desire to use his policy section as a “living document” rather than an immutable record of his positions.

Oh for fuck’s sake, Masters is a Republican who believes that what slave owners without indoor plumbing said about gun ownership is inviolable, but he’s now all “living document” about his months-old campaign website.

He’s hoping to go on the offensive with immigration, but the news is chock full of abortion ban horror shows, not scary brown migrant caravans. Republicans tried and failed to scare voters about the southern border in 2018. Far more relevant to Arizonians is what happened earlier this month, when Assistant Attorney General Beau Roysden asked Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson to let the state enforce a near total abortion ban. Johnson said she’ll issue a ruling after September 20.

The abortion ban was first passed decades before Arizona was even granted statehood. The only exception is if the woman’s life is in danger. As even the most obtuse Americans are now discovering, those “exceptions” are often meaningless and force doctors into legal conundrums where they must delay or refuse treatment, even if the pregnant person could lose their life or ability to willingly have a child in the future.

Masters has tried to paint Democrats and Kelly as the true extremists on abortion, but Dobbs renders moot all the 2019-era fearmongering about late-term abortions. Republicans own these barbaric laws that endanger lives and, the 19th Amendment willing, they will answer for them in November.

[ Politico / CNN ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?