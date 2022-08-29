When Herschel Walker talks, people listen. This has proven a problem for Walker’s campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia. There’s never any telling what Walker will say or do next, except that it's bound to be something astonishing.

Here’s Walker at Saturday’s Truth and Courage PAC conference in Atlanta.

“Herschel: “They’re bringing wokeness in our military .. The way we can be a superpower again is by coming together. Because as Pharaoh said, when I wanted to keep my slaves in order, I kept them fighting among each other. But when they came together, something gotta move.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1661725985

WALKER: We gotta defend our military. They’re bringing wokeness in our military. Wokeness (unintelligible) getting people killed. I can promise you this. China, Iran, and Russia not talking about how you identify. They’re talking about being a superpower.

The military being overly woke and burdened with pronouns is boilerplate conservative drivel these days, but he obviously went off script during this next part, as no normal person would write these words and present them to a US Senate candidate.

WALKER: The way we can become a superpower again is by coming together. Because as Pharaoh said, when I wanted to keep my slaves in order, I kept them fighting among each other. But when they came together, something gotta move.

Huh? It’s unclear which part of the Egyptian king’s enslavement policy Walker thinks America should emulate. Nonetheless, Walker looked really proud of himself, like a child who’d smeared the walls with his own crap.

Walker also complained that Warnock is spending a lot of money just to make him look "bad." Walker says he could have done that -- made himself look like a person who's suffered extensive head trauma, we are guessing? -- for the same amount of money.

“Herschel: “My opponent has spent $34 million against me. Can you believe it? $34 million. I told him if he had gave me the money, I could’ve made myself look bad.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1661688589

WALKER: My opponent has spent $34 million against me. Can you believe it? $34 million. I told him if he had gave me the money, I could’ve made myself look bad.

Walker perhaps unintentionally references the 1969 movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid . Cassidy (Paul Newman) is appalled to learn how much railroad executive E.H. Harriman has paid a posse to kill him. He exclaims, “If he'd just pay me what he's paying them to stop me robbing him, I'd stop robbing him.”

Warnock hasn’t hired a posse or anything. He’s just run ads that reveal Walker talking about “dry mist” COVID-19 cures and detail his repeated lies about his business and academic credentials. Georgia Republicans apparently consider it unfair character assassination to remind voters about Walker’s actual character.

Ginger Howard, a Georgia committeewoman on the Republican National Committee, said, "I get really passionate about this because I know Herschel, and the left is trying to paint him into something he is not."

We’e not Picasso, Ginger. We’re producing straightforward renderings of Walker. It’s a still life of an idiot.

Republicans are so desperate for this Senate seat they're insisting Walker is a perfectly normal candidate. Chip Lake, Walker’s adviser and wannabe political Henry Higgins, claims this campaign is “no different” from any other he’s worked on. Walker speaks vaguely and often bizarrely about policy, but Lake claims, “I don’t remember Raphael Warnock’s campaign being that detailed” in the 2020 special election against Kelly Loeffler.

Has Lake somehow taken too many blows to the head? Warnock often discussed specific policy issues, such as capping insulin costs and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices. It was Loeffler who had no platform other than promoting Donald Trump’s Big Lie and, in essence, “hey, look, scary Black man!” (Not an exact quote. Just the way the entire campaign felt.)

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel wrote an absurd op-ed this weekend hyping Walker. It’s the upside to having no more dignity to lose.

Georgians deserve U.S. senators who represent their values. That’s why Herschel Walker’s vision for Georgia is so refreshing. As a senator, Walker will support economic policies that work because he is a successful entrepreneur.

Walker doesn't appear to be the successful businessman he'd like us to think he is, and we're not sure what she means by "vision for Georgia." But that BS is just a set-up for what McDaniel describes as Walker's true purpose in the Senate.

He will vote to secure our southern border and stop the flow of human trafficking, criminals and drugs. He’ll fully fund law enforcement and give them the equipment and resources to hire, train and protect officers. He’ll reject woke social experiments and require prosecutors to do their jobs: prosecute crimes and keep violent criminals in jail. And as a legendary athlete, he’ll have no problem protecting women’s sports from the far left.

If Walker wins, he’ll help return the majority to Republicans and vote exactly as he’s told. That’s all Republicans want, no matter how clearly unfit, morally and mentally, Walker obviously is.

