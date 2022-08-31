The Pennsylvania Senate race is hilarious: Dr. Mehmet Oz is a terrible candidate running a terrible campaign, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman keeps pantsing him. Dr. Oz has trailed Fetterman in every poll since June. Not even mocking Fetterman for having a stroke turned things around.

Unfortunately, Georgia's US Senate race is less amusing. Herschel Walker has the mental capacity of dried chewing gum. His campaign is a carnival sideshow of lies and gaffes. But Georgia voters could still send him to Washington DC.

Two new polls this week show Walker leading Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. The Trafalgar Group has Walker up one point, 48 to 47 percent. The upside here is that Trafalgar had former Sen. Kelly Loeffler leading Warnock by a single point in the 2021 Georgia runoff. Trafalgar also showed former Sen. David Perdue leading Democrat Jon Ossoff by almost three points. Trafalgar tends to overestimate Republican support (it's why we are not yet freaking out over the Trafalgar poll that has Kari Lake winning the Arizona gubernatorial election by one point).

Walker leads Warnock by two points in a new Emerson poll. However, Emerson also overestimated Loeffler and Perdue. So, does this mean there’s no need to worry? Not exactly. Thanks to Donald Trump’s Big Lie tantrum, Republican voters didn’t turn out for the runoff races, likely throwing off polling models.

From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

Over 752,000 Georgia voters who cast ballots in the presidential election didn’t show up again for the runoffs just two months later, according to a new analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of recently released voting records.



More than half of the no-shows were white, and many lived in rural areas, constituencies that lean toward Republican candidates. [...]



Meanwhile, 228,000 new voters cast ballots in the runoffs who hadn’t voted in the Nov. 3 election. They were more racially diverse and younger voters who tend to back Democrats.

This is a tough formula to replicate. Loeffler and Perdue were terrible, but they could pass the “how many fingers am I holding up?” test. It’s depressing to imagine that Georgia Republicans might feel more motivated to turn out for FBI X-File Agent Herschel Walker.



During a softball Newsmax interview, Walker was asked how it made him feel when liberal meanies questioned his mental fitness. We assume his response was unscripted.

“Herschel Walker was asked about his mental fitness on Tuesday,... and responded with a nutty rant about,... bicycles. "My bike is not bent,... so anyone can ride my bike!" https: //t.co/zwfUvJ2IYw” — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan Rinaldi) 1661891960



WALKER: I’ve always been very transparent. I’ve been very transparent. And I will be a champion for mental health because I’ve helped so many people that had a mental health problem. I think a lot of families have a lot of struggles with mental health, and I will be a champion for that.



And they can continue to bring all this, what they want to do against me, because people know what I stand for, Herschel Walker is still standing.



My bike is not bent so anyone can ride my bike like [Warnock] seems to have Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden riding his bike because he seems to be voting for whatever they say.

So, that was a lot. The bike metaphor is bizarre and not even consistent. Is it a good thing to let people ride your bike or not? The Republican narrative that Warnock is just a puppet for Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden isn’t compelling because Warnock doesn’t hide that he’s a normal liberal Democrat. He’s never tried to present himself as a Joe Manchin, even when originally running for Senate.

Moderate and independent voters were decisive in the Georgia runoffs, and they broke for Warnock. Let’s hope that they do the same in November and Walker can go ride his bike back in Texas.

Meanwhile, Democrats aren’t sleeping on this race or Walker. Check out their latest ad about the self-proclaimed “mental health champion.”

www.youtube.com

