As promised, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham held his press conference at noon today, announcing his backwards-ass plan for a national abortion ban after 15 weeks, against the will of the people. He was flanked by a veritable who's who of female Christian Right leaders, because we guess they had enough PR sense to make it seem like the misogynistic events of the day at least didn't look that way, if you had the TV muted.

Of course, it was misogynistic as fuck, as they spewed forth their forked-tongued lies about a medical procedure most Americans really would rather keep between them and their doctors.

In the process, Lindsey Graham, looking like he slept outside and woke up 20 minutes ago when the pavement on the right side of his face started getting hot, accidentally made a campaign ad. For Democrats. For free.

Graham promised that if Republicans take the House and the Senate there will definitely be a vote on his bill to make sure Lindsey Graham gets to be the boss of your privates just like Samuel Alito is boss of your privates. Likewise, he said if Democrats in charge, he doesn't know if Congress will EVER vote to come up with some kind of timeshare system whereby white Republican men take turns bossing around your privates.

“Graham: If we take back the House and the Senate, I can assure we’ll have a vote” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1663086381

You heard the man, America!

But wait, why are we here again? People have been noting today that several months ago, this very same Lindsey Graham who looks today like he slept in a dumpster after a rough night at the club said repealing Roe v. Wade would make abortion a state's rights issue. And now here he is trying to do a national abortion ban. How can Lindsey Graham explain this, outside of saying "Ha ha, what a liar I am"?

He said it's easy to explain, because when Democrats introduced a bill to codify abortion in American law, he "thought it'd be nice to introduce a bill to define who we are."

“Reporter: You stated that the repeal would let every state decide if abortion is legal and you said that was the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this and here you are.. Graham: I thought it would be nice to introduce a bill to define who we are” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1663087582

So that was a meaningless answer, from a meaningless man.

The rest of the presser was just unscientific, non-medical garbage and a breathtaking number of lies per minute.

Graham said repeatedly that at 15 weeks, fetuses can feel pain, because this is a religious-Right talking point. It's a lie, just like it's a lie to call a 15-week ban a "late-term abortion ban." It's firmly in the second trimester, and it's two months before a fetus would be viable, or able to survive outside the womb.

Graham lied and said at 15 weeks, a "strong majority of Americans believe abortion should be the exception, not the rule." We were not aware there was a contingent of Americans who were advocating for abortion to be "the rule" for pregnancies at 15 weeks, but we're open to hearing both sides of the debate.

He lied about Democrats supporting abortion "up to the moment of birth."

He sneered about "abortion on demand," as if that means anything besides a person who needs an abortion being able to get one without kneeling prostrate before a white man and begging his permission.

He lied and said the bill the Democrats introduced to protect abortion would make us just like "North Korea" and "Iran," because those are scare words. In North Korea, they allow abortion right up to the moment the fetus sends a love letter to Donald Trump, apparently.

Oh wait just kidding, Graham is citing a report from the Family Research Council fascist Christian hate group. This is part of a dishonest tactic they've been trying, where they say that if America bans abortion after 15 weeks, then we'll be "just like Europe," whereas if we have more permissive laws, we'll be like stinky hellhole countries like North Korea, China, and also Canada and South Korea. (They don't tend to mention those last two. Also the Family Research Council's depiction of North Korea as an abortion theme park is questionable, at best. )

Lindsey's Law will not make us "just like Europe," by the way. Another lie, surprise!

“The talking point will be that a 15 week abortion cutoff is "just like europe" but unless it subsidizes abortion, makes it easy to get one before 15 weeks and offers broad exemptions after, and makes abortion more accessible it is not actually like Europe https: //t.co/5CiNwKuEjD” — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@Adam Serwer 🍝) 1663085360

The abortion rights group Reproaction live-tweeted the entire press conference, where the religious Right leaders also took turns speaking, so check that out when you're done here. Sounds like this was a moment:

“Someone asks @LindseyGrahamSC about pregnancies like hers, when she found out about a fetal anomaly after 15 weeks. He says, "the world has spoken on this issue" and "the child feels pain" What a despicable show of cruelty to someone who faced a unviability later in pregnancy.” — reproaction (@reproaction) 1663086019

Cool. Oh look, here's video. It's even more atrocious than that tweet suggests. Look how seething sweaty MAD Graham gets, in response to the woman who said her child had a condition that made it "bleed from every orifice" before dying.

“Lindsey Graham's abortion ban news conference ended with a devastating question from a woman who experienced complications during pregnancy” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1663093380

So, again, this is the campaign ad Lindsey Graham just made for Democrats, free of charge.

We appreciate him for that, what a very southern gentleman thing of him to do!

Onward to November.

