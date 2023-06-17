Happy Weekend!

This week, I bring you a 19-year-old Joel Grey, who received a lifetime achievement award at the Tonys last week, performing on the "Colgate Comedy Hour" in 1951. So freaking talented, my goodness!

Joel Grey - comedian/singer/dancer (1951) youtu.be



Grey is best known, of course, for playing the emcee in the Broadway and film versions of Cabaret, and for being awesome.

Cabaret - "Money" - Liza Minnelli, Joel Grey www.youtube.com

And here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. I Don't Think Kevin McCarthy Knows How Bathroom Doors Work

9. Of Course A Bunch Of Pro-DeSantis Neo-Nazis Are Protesting In Front Of Disney

8. The Right Is Having A Real Normal One Over Trump's Unsealed Indictment

7. 2024 GOP Primary To Be Decided By Which Governor Sends Most Asylum-Seekers To Blue States

6. Tyrant Joe Biden Demands Americans Bow Before Pagan Rural Broadband And Demon Heat Pumps

5. WonkTV: Donald Trump Indictment Special!

4. Why Don't Brands Get That Straight White Cis Men Are The Center Of The Universe?

3. Charlie Kirk Tells Fan Who Wants To Be Surgeon To Consider Getting Pregnant And Making Sammiches

2. Trump Executed By Deep State, But Don't Worry He Got Better

1. Time To Feed The Wonkette Baby

