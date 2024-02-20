Tabs by your good pal Martini Glambassador!

RESIGN, CLARENCE THOMAS. YOU GET MILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM JOHN OLIVER IF YOU RESIGN. MAYBE HE’LL EVEN TAKE YOU ON A BOAT SOMEWHERE. YOU LIKE BOATS. [Washington Post]

Cool, Alabama Supreme Court says frozen embryos are equal to human children. This is bad, very bad. [Washington Post]

Is Russia going to put a nuke in space? And if so, why so? To hit something, or just to kind of fly around up there, looming, being a creeper? An update on what all that rigamarole is about! [New York Times]

What’s it like for the Russian soldiers who actually survive Putin’s chosen war, however few of them there are? [New York Times]

And here’s a letter from Ukraine. [New York Times]

It’s easy to give a broad answer to the question of why Putin killed Alexei Navalny, but then we should read a real expert like Anne Applebaum afterward. [Atlantic]

Navalny’s widow has a message. [Washington Post]

Speaking of Navalny, Donald Trump knows the lesson of Alexei Navalny, and it is something something RIGGED and WITCH HUNT. [Twitter]

“Trumpism is the dominant tendency in Republican foreign policy and it’s isolationist, it’s unilateralist, it’s amoral,” says Richard Haass, former president of the Council on Foreign Relations to Ronald Brownstein. On the rapid shifts in the Republican Party that have turned its foreign policy into … whatever it is today. [Atlantic]

Kara Swisher has an excerpt from her new book about how and when Donald Trump made the tech industry bigwigs all go bugfuck — like the second he got power — and how they “gave up their dignity [to him] for nothing.” [Washington Post]

Oh, and regarding that presidential race: “‘Trump is winning’ is not a thing,” based on all the current polling, says Simon Rosenberg. [Twitter]

Oh great, guess we have to sue the New York Times for forcing us to eat one million extra carbs in the future by publishing this post of “cold weather pasta dishes that are ready in one hour or less.” Baked spanakopita pasta? Fuuuuuuck. “What did you have for dinner last night,” asked Evan’s trainer, who holds him accountable. “Oh just some spinach thing,” lied Evan. [New York Times]

We might maybe feel the need to yell about all the beta cuck pissbaby white conservatives whining about southern-ass Beyoncé and her new country-fied, country-inspired music — or we might skip that entirely because fuck them, they’re literally irrelevant — but f’right now, why don’t you just go listen to ‘em if you haven’t heard ‘em yet? “Texas Hold ‘Em” is super fun, but “16 Carriages” is the one we’ve listened to several times in one sitting. [Stereogum]

Sutton Foster is playing Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd on Broadway now. We saw it with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford — twice — and we’re gonna go see Sutton too. Wheeeeee. If you’re going to be in or around New York you might put that on your list. [New York Times]

Oh, and did you know Ani DiFranco is in Hadestown, playing the role of Persephone? Better get to that one too. [BroadwayWorld]

