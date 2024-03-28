Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Well if Paul Manafort is going to rejoin Trump post-prison, Sen. Ron Wyden thinks we should all see what he was up to with the KGB! (Wyden)

Sure sounds like the Baltimore-busting Dali’s parent company has safety issues o.O (Common Dreams)

Send this to everyone. Joe Biden should be getting waaaaaay more credit on student loans, this shit is fantastic. Don’t take our word for it, look how mad Heritage is, at SAVE, just one of the prongs in his multipronged approach. SAVE is:

extremely generous to borrowers, requiring only nominal payments from most students. It would turn every policy lever to the most generous setting on record (e.g., lowering the percentage of income owed from 10 percent to 25 percent under existing plans to 5 percent, lowering the number of years of payment required from 20 or 25 years to 10 years, and increasing income exemption from 150 percent to 225 percent of the poverty line)…This plan essentially converts these student loans into delayed grant programs.

Way more at the link! (Don Moynihan)

Or let John Oliver do the talking for you:

Old Handsome Joe trying to supercharge industrial decarbonization, for all my nerds! (David Roberts podcast transcript)

Old link, but austerity and cuts to the NHS are leading to cases of rickets, scurvy, and British children’s average height shrinking. Great job everyone. (2023 from The Guardian)

Last election cycle, 40 percent of Missouri Republicans in the Lege ran unopposed. That number’s shrunk by half this year. Can’t win if you don’t play! (David Pepper)

Yesterday we told you about Missouri AG Andrew Bailey defaming Media Matters and suing them on behalf of Elon Musk. Today Media Matters and reporter Eric Hananoki are suing Texas AG Ken Paxton, filing for a TRO (restraining order) to keep him from attempting to sniff all their panties. I assume the suit against Bailey won’t be far behind! (Court Listener) Meanwhile, our Liz discusses Elon Musk’s slapped-down SLAPP suits, including the one against Media Matters, at her new joint. (Law and Chaos)

This is a long un, and I hope very few of you — like I did — ever dated/were engaged to/married this exact man, a handsome, manly, intelligent, lovebombing, emotionally manipulative and controlling and yeah I’d call it emotionally abusive cheater with 10000 girlfriends he’s fucking the same night (and yelling at you for having exes before you met him, which is obviously worse). May it please the court, Andrew Huberman denies all charges. (New York mag)

Holy wow Bjork’s Vogue Scandinavia cover dress! (And the other pictures too, here on Instagram.)

I am sure as hell not making any of these (maaaaybe the Sandra Lee-style semi-homemade trifle) but oh they are so pretty and cute! Easter desserts! (Better Homes & Gardens)

