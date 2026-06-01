Normally, while watching the Sunday shows, we focus on one to three people being the worst. Today, the cup runneth over.

So we’re gonna jump around and cover as many of them as we can.

Let’s dive right in!

The ‘Transparency’ of Trump’s Grifty 250 Bullshit

We start with Interior secretary and evil Eugene Levy, Doug Burgum, on CNN’s State Of The Union.

Host Dana Bash asked Burgum about the shadow funding of Trump’s glorified “Freedom 250” political rally and the “Fall of the Roman Empire” UFC fight. Burgum attempted to dispel concerns that any of these grifters might be committing any light fraud, but he might have accidentally made it worse:

BASH: Do you think that that [the funding of Freedom 250] should be opened up to the public, so that people see where it's coming from?



BURGUM: I think transparency is always a good thing. And, of course, I work for the president that I think is the most transparent ever. […] [Hahahahahahahaha. - Ed.]



BASH: So, you're going to make the donors to Freedom 250 public?



BURGUM: Well, that's up to the Freedom 250 organization and their arrangements with their donors.



BASH: You're a leader right there, right?



BURGUM: The Freedom 250 organization is run out of the White House, but it is not a — it's not about the transparency of the donors.

That’s about as transparent as the makeup Trump uses to mask that he’s decomposing like Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep at the end of Death Becomes Her.

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Bipartisan Morality Pearl-Clutching From Hypocrites

Bash later had a panel on to discuss the revelation of the “sexting scandal” by Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner. Regardless of how you feel about all THAT, it was MAGA stooge David Urban’s hilarious false equivalencies we want to highlight here:

URBAN: Look, I think it’s outrageous. Where’s the outrage? You — Democrats went bananas on Brett Kavanaugh on an unsubstantiated allegation.



BASH: For sexual assault. URBAN: […] Just come out and say what he's — the allegations are terrible. This is — if this were a Republican, you would be beating the hell out of the ...



REP. YASSAMIN ANSARI (D-AZ): Donald Trump is the president of the United States, who's in the Epstein files with allegations...



KATE BEDINGFIELD, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: It is the sanctimony, not from you personally, David Urban, but the sanctimony from Republicans, who have embraced and allow Donald Trump to completely remake their party and have rolled over as he's done it, it's a little tough to stomach.

Pulling the “If a Republican did it…” card is hilarious when the entire party is unabashedly villainous like the Legion of Doom from the Superfriends Saturday morning cartoons.

They probably even have an evil swamp lair since their caucus includes Speaker Mike Johnson, Reps. Steve Scalise and Clay Higgins, Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy, and Gov. Jeff Landry.

Hell, you don’t have to go far to see an example of this, as Maria Bartiromo interviewed Texas AG and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures the same day:

BARTIROMO: What are you going to do about your perception? The Wall Street Journal describes you as “scandal-plagued.”



PAXTON: The reality is they could say the same thing about Donald Trump.

Cool argument, Ken Paxton! Conservative media works overtime to hide that Trump is a corrupt sex pest! Paxton just pulled the curtain back and shocked Bartiromo on live TV.

The Current Economy Is Fabulous, If You’re Rich.

Karl also interviewed Trump senior economic adviser Kevin Hassett:

When Karl was asked about the regime bragging about the stock market highs, while Americans are struggling financially, he said:

HASSETT: Well, I think that the report that we just listened to did put its finger on the scale of negativity, ignoring a lot of really positive news. But, for sure, gas prices are high. […] And a lot of other things are going down.

Yeah, people’s disposable income. That’s the problem!

Hassett then lightly admitted to a fact that they had ignored during the last campaign.

HASSETT: [F]irst month that I came here, the only thing you wanted to talk about was egg prices because they were high because of the avian flu. Egg prices are down 85 percent.

Shifty fucking fucks. NOW they recognize the effects of avian flu and egg prices. How fucking convenient.

Hassett also took his smugness to Fox News Sunday and host Shannon Bream.

HASSETT: People are spending more on gas, but they're also spending more on everything else — not just groceries, but restaurants and so on. I think that's a sign you see when people are optimistic about the future.

“Everything costs more is a good thing!” is not the flex he thinks it is.

BREAM: The Bureau of Labor Statistics says inflation is now outpacing wage growth. How do you answer that concern?



HASSETT: That's a technical matter. Personal income includes lots of things like transfers and food stamps that we have been reducing as part of our effort to make government leaner and meaner.

Still not the flex.

BREAM: The Wall Street Journal says […] the percentage of delinquent credit card balances is 13 percent, […] the highest since the period following the financial crisis. People say they're using them for necessities. Your message to them?



HASSETT: We talk to the CEOs of the credit card companies all the time. Delinquency is different from default, and there's not any financial threat to the credit card companies. It's just people are taking a little bit longer.

Aren’t we all glad the CEO’s of Mastercard, Visa, Discover, and AMEX are doing great? Certainly, that resentful feeling of income inequality won’t have a dangerous side effect.

And we couldn’t end this post without mentioning the king of economic feckless aloofness, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

BESSENT: Many people have said to me, ‘Are you surprised the market has gone up on bad news?’ I say, I don’t think the news is that bad. I think the news is bad. The quality of the reporting. The anti-Americanism. People are so anti-President Trump.

Oh, it’s all the news’s fault!

The Trump Administration about every disaster they cause.

Have a week.

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