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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
5hEdited

<Democrats went bananas on Brett Kavanaugh on an unsubstantiated allegation>

Christine Blasey-Ford testified under oath in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the world about what happened to her, plus she had 4 affidavits.

Go fuck yourself, Urban.

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Rosy red ASS's avatar
Rosy red ASS
5h

I'm out for the day. I just CAN'T with the bullshit. If he kicks it, I will come back to celebrate. Laters!

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