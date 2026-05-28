Wonkette

Wonkette

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"M"'s avatar
"M"
5h

I think somebody already proposed we call that monstrosity the BLUNDERDOME

I hope that sticks

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
5h

Just watch Murc's Law work with this spectacle. And the White House, like everything touched by Maladministration 2.0., is the personal plaything of America's Pilonidal Cyst. As is the wont of every narcissistic abuser.

Remember, a semblance of a check on this comes with a Democratic impeachment+removal-sized Congress. Make sure you are an ACTIVE voter, and jump your suppression hoops now!

Mount up!

And Don't Give Up The Ship!

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