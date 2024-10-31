Sister Suffragette — Mary Poppins screenshot

One of the better signs we have going into this very tight election is the fact that women have been really outpacing men in terms of early voting. I’m happy about this, I’m glad that women are voting in general, but also because they heavily favor Harris/Walz. It’s one thing to lessen the panic I feel in my bones! But it’s not having the same effect on everyone, and in fact there are a whole lot of conservatives out there who are very mad about it.

You know, the usual ones.

Charlie Kirk tweeted that men have to go vote or risk listening to “Kamala’s voice cackling, forever,” which is actually such a weird reason to do anything. Granted, I don’t want to listen to anyone laugh forever because that would honestly be very weird, but is that really the best he can come up with?

Noted rape apologist Mike Cernovich also encouraged men to get out there and cancel the womenfolk’s voting in Pennsylvania.

Oh! They’re also very mad about the Harris/Walz ad narrated by Julia Roberts suggesting that women can vote for them without telling their dumb Trumpy husbands about it.

Charlie Kirk didn’t like that too much either, and his heart just about broke for this “sweet husband who probably works his tail off to make sure that she can have a nice life” whose wife promised him she’d vote for Trump and then “undermined” him by voting for Harris.

Fox’s Jesse Kelly said that if he found out that his wife Emma went into the voting booth and voted for Harris, that would be the same thing as having an affair.

Now, I’d love to say it was just men who were being horrifying about this, but that is clearly not the case!

Then there are the men who think that there should be no women voting whatsoever. There are more of them than you think, and many of them are specifically in cahoots with JD Vance.

Now, I’ve been meaning to do something on this for a while now and haven’t. So, just in case you didn’t know, #RepealThe19th is a whole ass thing these days for obnoxious men and pick-me girls online. Now, there are those who are just edgelords and trolls and are probably not all that serious about anything other than getting a rise out of people, but there are a whole lot of them who are. Taking women’s right to vote away — even once again limiting the vote to male property owners — has become a very popular talking point among the Trump-supporting Christian Right.

Here is Pastor Joel Webbon (who is somehow not Matt Walsh) explaining that men should vote for the whole family and that women’s voices can be expressed through their husbands, fathers, brothers, sons or uncles who want to “protect them.”

He also, by the way, recently shared that physical abuse is not an acceptable reason to divorce your husband and that divorce for adultery would not be necessary if we just killed all of the adulterers.

Fellow TheoBro Douglas Wilson is also not a fan of women’s suffrage. "The net effect of women's suffrage was not an advance in women's rights but rather part of a push to replace covenanted entities, like families, with raw individualism," he explained.

And, of course, this former Trump administration employee always has something smart to say.

World’s worst person Nick Fuentes also feels that this election proves that women should not have the right to vote, and an acolyte expounded on this further, claiming that giving women the right to vote “plunge[d] the west into an existential crisis.”

Then we’ve got Pastor Dale Partridge explaining that it is not remotely controversial to say that a wife should vote for who her husband tells her to vote for.

I do love it when people say completely batshit things and then say “This is not controversial.”

Of course, not all of the men railing against this were celebrities. Some were just incredible douchebags!

So, just to be clear, if Donald Trump wins, the people who will be most happy about it are people who do not think women should have the right to vote. People who do not think women should have the right to vote look at that guy and they go “That’s my guy!”

Of course, I am by no means of the opinion that everyone has to answer for every bad opinion that someone on our side has — which is just one of the reasons why I hate “Sister Souljah moments” (also because Sister Souljah did nothing wrong and the whole thing was just a disingenuous way to marginalize Jesse Jackson anyway). There are always going to be people saying wacky shit and sometimes those people will vote the same way you do, because we only have two parties. We used to have a lot of terrible new age woo and anti-vaccine people on our side before they all went full MAGA. Were we responsible for them? No. Why? Because didn’t put them in charge of anything or make thought leaders out of them — which is partly why RFK Jr. is so persnickety.

But many of these people, and those who believe similar things, are the people the Right chooses to platform. They are their chosen thought leaders. They are who many Republicans listen to and look to for wisdom. And the idea of them getting their way should scare the absolute crap out of all of us.